Cops identify 5 youths booked for hooliganism

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 28

The city police have identified five of the 150 youths who had been booked for creating a ruckus outside Shiv Jyoti Public School in Deen Dyal Upadhyay Nagar on last week. The five suspects have been identified as Arjun Thappar, Tinku Arora, Rajan Thappar, Rajnish and Toni.

The youths had allegedly thronged the area outside the school on last Saturday, brandished swords in public and engaged in hooliganism. The youths allegedly damaged some vehicles, too.

Police officials at Division No. 3 said a case was registered against those 150 youths that same day under Sections 336, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC, out of which five have now been identified.

Locals were inconvenienced by the unruly behaviour of the youths. “Efforts to nab the youths are under way,” a police official said.