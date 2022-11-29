Cops identify 5 youths booked for hooliganism

Jalandhar, November 28
The city police have identified five of the 150 youths who had been booked for creating a ruckus outside Shiv Jyoti Public School in Deen Dyal Upadhyay Nagar on last week. The five suspects have been identified as Arjun Thappar, Tinku Arora, Rajan Thappar, Rajnish and Toni.
The youths had allegedly thronged the area outside the school on last Saturday, brandished swords in public and engaged in hooliganism. The youths allegedly damaged some vehicles, too.
Police officials at Division No. 3 said a case was registered against those 150 youths that same day under Sections 336, 427, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC, out of which five have now been identified.
Locals were inconvenienced by the unruly behaviour of the youths. “Efforts to nab the youths are under way,” a police official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'You should be ashamed': Israeli envoy Naor Gilon writes open letter to IFFI Jury Head Nadav Lapid following his remark on 'The Kashmir Files'
Lapid had called the film a ‘propaganda’, ‘vulgar’ at the cl...
'Truth can make people lie': Vivek Agnihotri takes indirect dig at IFFI Jury Head over 'The Kashmir Files' row
Actor Anupam Kher condemns Nadav Lapid’s controversial remar...
NIA conducts raids in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi as part of crackdown on gangster-terrorist nexus
The raids are being conducted at the residential and other p...
BSF shoots down drone along India-Pakistan border in Amritsar
The drone is suspected to be carrying a drugs payload and it...
UK delivering on new Free Trade Agreement with India, says Rishi Sunak
In his first major foreign policy speech since taking charge...