Councillor stages dharna outside City Council in Garhshankar

Our Correspondent

Garhshankar, March 3

A protest was held in front of the City Council office under Ward No. 6 Councillor Harpreet Singh over corruption in the Garhshankar Municipal Council.

Addressing the protesters, Harpreet said the AAP government is claiming freedom from corruption in Punjab, but it does not ring true for the Garhshankar Municipal Council. He alleged that in 2021, a drain was approved for construction from Ahmedabad Wale’s Depot to the Tempo Union in Ward No. 6 in the city. For this, the city council issued a work order to The Anmol Nagar Cooperative L / C Society on January 8, 2021.

For this, the city council had released about Rs 49.5 lakh, but till now, no drain has been made so far. He alleged that till now, the company concerned has recovered 70 per cent of the money from the city council for the project, while people at that place are still struggling with the dirty water. Trimbak Dutt Airi told the reporters that there is no corruption.