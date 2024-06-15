Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sahejpreet Kaur, a BCom-I student of DAV College Jalandhar, has made a splash in the June 2024 edition of the online art magazine ‘Puthalika Patrika’. Two of her paintings have been showcased in this edition. Two of her paintings and a collage were also featured in the May 2024 edition. To celebrate her achievements, the college held a felicitation ceremony. Principal Rajesh Kumar expressed immense pride in Sahejpreet, emphasising that her accomplishments would inspire other aspiring artists. Sahejpreet expressed her gratitude to the college.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.