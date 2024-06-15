Jalandhar: Sahejpreet Kaur, a BCom-I student of DAV College Jalandhar, has made a splash in the June 2024 edition of the online art magazine ‘Puthalika Patrika’. Two of her paintings have been showcased in this edition. Two of her paintings and a collage were also featured in the May 2024 edition. To celebrate her achievements, the college held a felicitation ceremony. Principal Rajesh Kumar expressed immense pride in Sahejpreet, emphasising that her accomplishments would inspire other aspiring artists. Sahejpreet expressed her gratitude to the college.
