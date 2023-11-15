DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, November 14

Deputy Commissioner Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa and SSP Akhil Chowdhury on Tuesday conducted a surprise check at the government hospital and drug de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr.

During the checking, many doctors were found absent, taking serious notice of which, the Deputy Commissioner gave strict instructions to the Civil Surgeon to take action and submit a report.

DC Navjot Pal Singh Randhawa along with SSP Chowdhary visited the de-addiction centre and inquired about the condition of the patients who came to take medicines and got detailed information about the medicines given to the patients by the doctor.

Randhawa further gave strict instructions to the doctors and said at the time of registration of the patients, the registration should be done by taking the ID card of the patient and the medicine should be given only to the patient. He also instructed the staff of the de-addiction centre to behave properly with the patients.

Meanwhile, SSP Akhil Chowdhury said, “Registration should be done with ID and after that information should be taken by counselling of the patient as to what kind of drug he takes and what is the reason for taking the drug. By counselling the patient, the patient concerned should be encouraged to give up drugs and special efforts should be made to strengthen him socially and mentally as far as possible,” he added.

Chaudhary said only after counselling, the patient concerned should be sent to the doctor to take medicine and the doctor must motivate the patient to complete the course within the stipulated time, so he/she could recover and return to their family and social life.

District psychologist Dr Rajan Shastri, SMO Dr Satwinder Singh Bittu, the staff members of the government hospital were also present.

