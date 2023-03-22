DCC ex-chief joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat bypoll, former District Congress Committee (Rural) chief Darshan S Tahli on Tuesday left his party to join teh Aam Aadmi Party.

Tahli had been demanding ticket for himself from the seat which was announced for Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of deceased Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary.

He had even organised a show of strength when the party had been finalising the ticket. However, the party leadership reportedly ignored him post his demand. Tahli hails from Shahkot area of Jalandhar and was DCC rural chief ahead of 2022 Assembly poll.