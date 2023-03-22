DCC ex-chief joins AAP

Jalandhar, March 21
Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat bypoll, former District Congress Committee (Rural) chief Darshan S Tahli on Tuesday left his party to join teh Aam Aadmi Party.
Tahli had been demanding ticket for himself from the seat which was announced for Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of deceased Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary.
He had even organised a show of strength when the party had been finalising the ticket. However, the party leadership reportedly ignored him post his demand. Tahli hails from Shahkot area of Jalandhar and was DCC rural chief ahead of 2022 Assembly poll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh
Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...
Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case
A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...
Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly
The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...