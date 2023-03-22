 DCC ex-chief joins AAP : The Tribune India

DCC ex-chief joins AAP

Tahli was seeking ticket from Jal constituency

DCC ex-chief joins AAP


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 21

Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat bypoll, former District Congress Committee (Rural) chief Darshan S Tahli on Tuesday left his party to join teh Aam Aadmi Party.

Tahli had been demanding ticket for himself from the seat which was announced for Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, wife of deceased Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary.

He had even organised a show of strength when the party had been finalising the ticket. However, the party leadership reportedly ignored him post his demand. Tahli hails from Shahkot area of Jalandhar and was DCC rural chief ahead of 2022 Assembly poll.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Strong tremors jolt Delhi, parts of north India as 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Hindukush region in Afghanistan

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

3
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

4
Punjab Crackdown on 'Waris Punjab De'

80K cops, still Amritpal Singh fled: HC raps Punjab as Bhagwant Mann pats own govt

5
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

6
Amritsar

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

7
Chandigarh

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in gurdwara, fled on bike

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh, 4 others spent 45 mins at granthi’s house

10
Punjab

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Don't Miss

View All
Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Top News

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police issue lookout circular, non-bailable warrant against Amritpal Singh

Several pictures of Amritpal Singh in different attires rele...

9 dead as powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan

11 die as 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Pakistan, Afghanistan

Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case

Supreme Court agrees to constitute special bench to hear Bilkis Bano's plea against remission to convicts in gang-rape case

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Nara...

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget for 2023-24 in Delhi Assembly

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly

The Delhi government's budget size for 2022-23 was Rs 75,800...

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested


Cities

View All

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Eight more Aam Aadmi Clinics to become functional by March 31

Security forces hold flag march

Farmers seek relief for damaged crop

‘GNDU to implement NEP from next session’

Residents question ‘selective’ approach in removing illegal structures

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Protesters removed from Sohana chowk

Amritpal Singh's supporters removed from Sohana chowk in Mohali

5 years on, govt blind to 200m potholed stretch in Zirakpur

Round II: Only 11 of 52 liquor vends auctioned off

Holiday in Chandigarh tomorrow

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs for putting up objectionable posters against PM Modi; 6 arrested

Delhi Police file 100 FIRs as objectionable posters against PM Modi come up; 6 arrested

Delhi govt to present budget on Wednesday as MHA gives nod; Kejriwal alleges Centre stalled it to satisfy ego

Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot presents Rs 78,800-cr budget in Delhi Assembly

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Cops nab 6 gangsters for extortion, intimidation

Women must exercise voting right: Karamjit

DC suspends official for indiscipline

2 women among 3 POs booked on court orders

Power Minister ETO conducts surprise check at PSPCL office

One-fourth of central smart city funds remain unspent

One-fourth of central smart city funds remain unspent

Congress councillors protest against govt, MC officials

Civic body's Budget meeting on March 24

Cops form special team to keep tabs on 'troublemakers'

Man booked for sexually exploiting stepdaughter

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC ‘oblivious’ to concerns

Residents face health issues as Patiala MC 'oblivious' to concerns

Implement Safe School Vahan policy strictly, principals told

Students stop MLA’s vehicle, raise demands

Varsity holds lecture on constructive research