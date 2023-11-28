Delhi-Katra Expressway: Mana Talwandi people object to soil extraction

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 27

Residents of Mana Talwandi village in Bholath have raised objections against a private company involved in the construction of the Delhi-Katra Expressway. The expressway cuts through agricultural land in Mana Talwandi and farmers claim that the contractor purchased their land for soil extraction, a crucial aspect of road construction.

The residents say the contractor has exceeded the permissible soil extraction depth of 3 feet without obtaining proper authorisation from the competent authority.

Colonel Kuljinder Singh (retd), a village resident, said the company extracted soil up to 30 feet, far surpassing the allowed limit. He emphasised that no permission for such extensive extraction had been taken by the landowner-cum-company.

He highlighted the ecological ramifications of this unauthorised activity, considering the village’s location on the Holy Bein. He insisted on holding the responsible parties accountable for what he deemed was an ecological disaster.

Village residents said on November 25, they, along with panchayat members, gathered at the site, preventing truck operators from continuing soil extraction.

“We held a meeting at the village gurdwara in this regard and decided to prohibit any further soil extraction. We also sought police intervention to return the illegally lifted soil to its original location,” they said.

Sarjinder Singh, SHO, Bholath police station, said the police visited the site, temporarily halting the mining operations.

“The contractor of the said company was asked to provide necessary documents, including permissions, which he failed to produce at the site. The contractor claimed that the documents were with senior officials and promised to present them within a day or two. Further action will be taken pending the submission of the required documents,” he said.