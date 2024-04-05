Drug awareness camp held at Chahal Kalan

Jalandhar, April 4
“You were not destined to dwell in the abyss of substance abuse; you were meant to triumph,” said Chaman Singh to the young people attending a drug awareness camp at Chahal Kalan village in Nawanshahr, as part of the ‘Nasha Mukat Bharat Abhiyan’, organised by Red Cross De-addiction and Rehabilitation Center.
The camp was chaired by Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur. Chaman Singh, project director, lamented the plight of Punjab’s youth, ensnared in the drug epidemic, contrary to the region’s history of valour. He highlighted the nefarious influences leading youths astray and emphasised the importance of awareness to prevent irreversible consequences such as diseases and social alienation.
Counsellor Kamaljit Kaur underscored the pivotal role of youth in shaping the future and advocated for the centre’s services to aid those struggling with addiction. She elaborated on the treatment options available, encouraging community support for those seeking help.
Amarjit Kaur expressed gratitude to the Red Cross team, while the project director addressed inquiries. Madho Ram, Amarjit Singh, Sukhdev Raj, Vijay Kumar, Sukhwinder, Sodi Ram, Gyan Kaur and Davinder Kaur participated in the event and assured their commitment to combatting the scourge of drug abuse in their community.
