Early detection key to cancer treatment: AIIMS doctor

Jalandhar, February 5

A webinar was organised by Pushpa Gujral Science City to raise awareness about cancer and encourage its prevention, detection and treatment. Padam Shri Dr Lalit Kumar, Head and Professor, Medical Oncology, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, was the key speaker on the occasion. He delivered a special talk on “Cancer Care in India: How much we have achieved?”

During his address, he said 30 to 45 per cent of cancers are preventable by stopping use of tobacco-related products.

The consumption of vegetables/fruits high in fiber, avoiding red meat, low fat intake, avoiding alcohol, maintaining adequate weight and regular exercise are the best ways to prevent cancer. Further, five common cancers amongst males are lung, mouth, prostate, tongue and stomach whereas breast, cervix, esophagus, ovary and Gall bladder are common amongst females. The early detection of cancer is key to its treatment, he added.

Dr Neelima Jerath, Director General, Pushpa Gujral Science City, stressed on the importance of cancer awareness. She said 10 million people die from cancer every year and at least one third of common cancers are preventable. Cancer is the second-leading cause of death worldwide whereas 70 per cent of cancer deaths occur in low-to-middle income countries. She emphasised that increased awareness and accurate information and knowledge can empower all of us to recognise early warning signs, make informed choices about our health and counter our own fears and misconceptions about cancer.

Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said cancer not only affects the patient but its entire family. It has become one of the leading causes of deaths in India. The data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research, Bengaluru, reveals that annual cancer cases are likely to increase to 15.7 lakh by 2025. Further, consumption of natural food may reduce risk of cancer, he added. Around 100 students and teachers attended the webinar.

