Farewell Party organised

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: To bid a cheerful adieu to final year students, Innocent Hearts Group of Institutions organised a farewell party “Sayonara-2022”. Rahul Jain (Deputy Director, Schools and Colleges) graced the occasion as the chief guest and Sharmila Nakra (Deputy Director, Cultural Affairs) was the guest of honour. To show the gratitude, love and respect for the seniors, variety of cultural programmes including Saraswati Vandana, classical dance, group dance, singing and bhangra were presented by junior students. Confident walk of final year students on ramp delighted the audience. They also shared their memories of college. Ekta Thakur and Karan were adjudged as Ms and Mr Farewell. Prabhdeep Kaur BCom and Sunil won the title of Ms Charming and Mr Handsome, whereas Ms and Mr Talented were accorded to Sunali and Ankush. Dr Anup Bowry (Chairman) showered his blessings on students and congratulated them for completion of the course. Shailesh Tripathi (Group Director) blessed the students and said their footprints shall always rekindle their memories in campus.

Yoga contest organised

The yoga team of Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, bagged the first position in the under-14 Sahodaya Yoga Competition held at Cambridge International School. It was a two days event in which a total of 45 teams comprising of both boys and girls showcased their skill at performing yoga. Such a contest was held for the first time since the lockdown. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij applauded the students and their mentor Rupa Basak on their achievement.

Educational trip at science city

An educational trip was organised by DIPS chain to teach new things to the children during the summer vacation. The students were taken to the Science City Kapurthala. During this, children got information about different types of subjects related to science. Children practically saw and understood the life of dinosaurs in, Jurassic Park, physical, agriculture, natural and social sciences, energy, industry, human development and civilization, environment. Students visited Fun Science Gallery, Space and Aviation Gallery, Sports Gallery, Energy Park, Virtual Reality Gallery, flying in a plane, cyber space, various games, Solar Energy, Pyramids center and get information how they work. The students came to know that how big the world of science is, there is no one formula with the help of which the whole technical world runs. During this, the students were quite amazed to see the real life experiences of science. Children enjoyed watching 3D show, laser show. In Climate Change Zone, students learnt about climate change and necessary precautions. They also enjoyed boating. MD Tarwinder Singh and CEO Monica Mandotra said such trips are very beneficial for children.

Book Bank at KMV

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya Collegiate Sr Sec School organised Book Bank every year at the commencement of the new session which operates under the aegis of the Department of Student Welfare. As the new session has commenced, KMV Book Bank has put up an exhibition of books of all subjects in order to facilitate the students. Principal Prof (Dr) Atima Sharma Dwivedi averred that KMV’s Book Bank is operational throughout the year. Students deposit the syllabus oriented books of their previous classes in the book bank and those who want to use the books can collect them from the book bank without a need to buy them. Moreover students also become aware of their duties as responsible citizens. Students have received books on various subjects as students will continue donating and collecting more books in this duration. Principal lauded the efforts of Dr Madhumeet, Dean Student Welfare and Veena Deepak, Co-ordinator, KMV Collegiate Sr Sec School for being involved in the flawless functioning of the book bank.

Summer Camp organised

The first day of 15-day Summer Camp at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala, buzzed with plethora of creative activities and fun games. Two separate groups have been created for junior and senior children hailing from different local schools. On the first day, for small kids who have joined junior group, fun learning activities like ‘Jump Up Your Maths Facts’, ‘Egg- Shell Brushing’, painting, dancing and entertaining game musical chair were organised in which kids had the fiesta time together. Similarly, in the senior group, children remained engaged in creative activity related to create paper bags, gift wrapping ideas with block printing. They were also provided an additional knowledge to upgrade their computer and communication skills. Moreover, they were also given useful tips to enhance their personality. A separate special dancing session was also arranged for them. Children of both groups had a memorable day filled with innovative activities. Dr Archna Garg, Principal of the College, appreciated the endeavours and innovations incorporated by the camp coordinators Sarika Kanda, Mukti and their entire team.

University Positions

Students of MSc (Computer Science) Sem-I of Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya brought laurels to the institution by securing various positions in the university. Heena Dhir got 1st University position by scoring 570 out of 600 marks, Gunleen Kaur got 6th position with 554 marks. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated the students, their parents and teachers. On this occasion, Head of Computer Science Department Dr Sangeeta Arora and Anil Bhasin were also present.

Superannuation of Dr Manohar Singh

Teaching Staff at Lyallpur Khalsa College bid adieu to Dr Manohar Singh who attained superannuation after a long and meritorious service. Dr Manohar Singh served for 26 years in the Department of Computer Science and Information Technology. Praising the loyalty and commitment of Dr Manohar Singh to the College, Principal Dr Gurpinder Singh Samra presented him souvenirs and wished him happy and healthy retired life. He recalled the special and significant contribution of Dr Singh. He informed that the Computer Department under him received many projects from the UGC. On this occasion a letter of commendation was also presented to Dr. Manohar Singh. In his farewell speech, Dr Manohar Singh expressed his sense of belongingness with the institution and commitment to the society.

IKGPTU signs MoU with QC of India

To promote quality and practical technical education in the state of Punjab, IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Quality Council of India (QCI) New Delhi. The both institutes explored that there is a need for quality education institutions and quality work will support quality capacity building in the state technical education sector. Review and introducing new training programmes, giving better recognition to e-learning courses is the base of this MoU. The university will get new areas to encourage its students in training, while the council will help in increasing the quality work. The QCI is a national accreditation and apex quality facilitation body. It establishes and operates national accreditation structure and promotes quality through National Quality Campaigns, MoUs etc. The promotion of quality encompasses all segments including laboratory accreditation, manufacturing, health, education and public services is its responsibility. QCI has started e-Quest which offers eLearning courses on various themes that form the core areas of QCI. Rahul Bhandari, Principal Secretary Technical Education, Punjab-cum-Vice Chancellor IKGPTU congratulated the university team for this initiative.

DAVIET signs MoU

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between DAVIET Jalandhar and Heartfulness Education Trust Venkateswarapuram, Andhra Pradesh, to educate and guide the students in the techniques of meditation, relaxation and value-based education. The MoU was signed by Dr Manoj Kumar, Principal DAVIET and Professor OP Katare, Trustee Heartfulness Education Trust, in the presence of Dr Kanchan L Singh, Dr Sudhir Sharma, Dr Sanjeev Naval, Dr Neeru Malhotra Dr Harpreet Bajaj, Dr Anil Soni, Dr Dinesh Kumar, Dr Vinay Chopra, and Dr Ramandeep Singh Johal. Through its initiatives, Heartfulness Education Trust (HET) offers a way for balanced living through various meditation techniques. These simple and effective techniques gradually imbibe feelings of discipline, empathy, and brotherhood, leading to mental, spiritual, and psychological well-being, helping an individual transform not only inwardly but also in their attitudes and dealings with society. Dr Manoj Kumar stated that the current generation faces unprecedented pressures due to professional competition and the breakdown of family support. Hence the need of the hour is to have quality resources in terms of counselling, meditation and value-based education.

Academics Activities in Physics

Eklavya School, Jalandhar, conducts various academic activities and practicals for the students. Physics teacher Gaurav Mehandiratta conducted lab sessions for senior school students i.e. 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th. Class 9th performed the activities of Inertia and Newton’s First Law of Motion. Gaurav explained them why Newton’s First Law is called Law of Intertia. Class 11th performed the experiment of simple pendulum. In this experiment the students learnt how to find the value of acceleration due to gravity experimentally with the concept of oscillations of simple pendulum. Seema Handa, Director of Eklavya School said, “Science experiments promote discovery and learning. Discovering new ideas is an integral part of learning science. It is something that teachers can’t give to students. Students themselves have to discover new ideas and concepts during their search for knowledge.” Class 10th and 12th performed the experiment ‘Ohm’s Law’. From the experiment, the students learnt how to make simple connections and how electric current becomes proportional to the potential difference. Students performed the experiments and took 5-6 readings of the experiment. TNS

