Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Ashok Kaura

Phagwara, August 23

Hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Doaba) sat on indefinite dharna outside the Phagwara SDM’s office here today. They were demanding immediate payment of the Rs 43 crore arrears of sugarcane growers by Phagwara Sugar Mills.

Earlier, the farmers assembled near Sugar Mill and held a protest rally, which was addressed by BKU (Doaba) president Manjit Singh Rai, vice-president Kirpal Singh Musapur and general secretary Satnam Singh Sahni. Later, the farmers marched towards the SDM’s office on foot, raising slogans against mill owners and the Punjab Government.

Union leaders said owners of Phagwara Sugar Mill were not paying Rs 43 crore arrears pending for the past three years. They said the farmers suffered huge economic losses due to the floods. They have warned to continue this strike until the entire outstanding amount is paid with interest. They also threatened to intensify the protest.

Tight security arrangements were made by the police in view of the farmers’ dharna. The dharna was on till the filing of the report.

Phagwara SDM Jai Inder Singh said meeting with farmer leaders and the agriculture minister concluded. In the meeting, it had been decided to make recovery from mill owners by selling their properties.

