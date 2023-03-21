Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 20

The police continued its crackdown on Waris Punjab De elements wanted in several cases on the third day today. The city police and paramilitary forces conducted a flag march here on Monday to instill a sense of security and confidence among the masses.

Following the directions of the Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal, DCP (Headquarters) Vatsala Gupta led the flag march which started from Milap Chowk here and after crossing Phagwara Gate, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Chowk, Damoria overbridge, finally culminated at city railway station. ADCP-2 Aditya and ACP North Daman Veer Singh and among other senior officers were also present.

At the city railway station, the police officials also carried out a search operation. The luggage of a few passengers was checked, and some persons were also questioned on suspicion. The police officials also took a round of the station premises to ensure passengers safety and to take stock of the security arrangements.

Addressing the media during the flag march, DCP Gupta said the atmosphere of the city is completely peaceful and there is no need to panic. “The general public is appealed not to believe in any sort of rumours and that they must inform the police about any suspicious activity in their area,” she added.

She said the Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the citizens. She further said that if anyone found disturbing the law and order situation in the city, he or she would have to face the music.