Hoshiarpur: Former civil surgeon donates blood for 101st time on Gandhi Jayanti

Dr Ajay Bagga donates blood in Jalandhar on Sunday.

Sanjiv Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, October 2

Blood should flow in veins, not in drains, this was the idea that came into the mind of young Dr Ajay Bagga in 1984 when he saw his father's bullet-riddled body. Since then, he made blood donation an inseparable part way of his life and now at 64, he continues to do so.

When I saw my father's bullet-riddled body drenched in blood, the idea that came in my mind was — Blood should flow in veins, not in drains. It propelled me towards blood donation and I made it a way of life. Every drop of blood donated keeps the lamp of their life burning. — Dr Ajay Bagga, Former civil surgeon

Today, Dr Bagga, retired Civil Surgeon and Patron of the Punjab Chapter of Indian Society for Blood Transfusion and Immunohaematology, donated blood for the 101st time and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary.

Dr Bagga told The Tribune, “In 1984, my father, former MLA, socialist leader and a renowned educationist principal Om Parkash Bagga was shot dead by terrorists. His bullet-riddled body drenched in blood was lying before my eyes. The idea that came in my mind was — Blood should flow in veins not in drains. It propelled me towards blood donation and I made it a way of life. I feel that it is the noblest way to strengthen communal harmony, secularism, and national integration in the present day society.”

It was in June 1984 just a few days after his father’s killing that Dr Bagga donated blood for the first time at the age of around 25 years. Since then, he celebrates almost all important days of his life by donating blood. When he joined as Civil Surgeon in Pathankot, he donated blood on his date of joining. When he was transferred to Nawanshahar, again he donated blood on joining. He had been felicitated by former Health Minister Laxmikanta Chawla and also the Punjab Governor for his selfless services.

He urged all healthy persons between 18-65 years of age to make voluntary donation a way of life. “Every drop of blood donated keeps the lamp of their life burning and strengthens the fraternity and humanity,” said Dr Bagga.

Dr Bagga said on the one hand blood donation helps in saving the life of a patient and on the other hand blood donation is a symbol of social awareness.

