Govt High School, Mundi Kasu

Jalandhar: Diwali was celebrated with great fanfare and gaiety at Government High School Mundi Kasu. The physical education teacher Heena Kumari inspired the students to celebrate a clean Diwali and avoid bursting firecrackers. The students performed various activities in the school. School In-charge Vinod Kumar and other faculty members were present on the occasion.

Innocent Hearts School

The children and their parents enjoyed a lot during the cultural programme and fun fair under the theme of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’ at Innocent Hearts, Kapurthala Road and Cantt-Jandiala Road. The children had a lot of fun on the rides in the kids’ zone. Stalls of various types of cuisines and bakery were set up. Fancy dress, singing, solo dance and colouring competitions were the highlights of the event.

Apeejay School

Pre-Diwali celebrations were held in a special morning assembly at Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg. The message of ‘Go Green’ and controlling pollution was conveyed through a skit, ‘Green Diwali.’ It was followed by a group song, making the celebrations all the more special. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra motivated the students to imbibe the essence of Diwali, that is the spiritual victory of light over darkness, goodness over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Hans Raj Maha Vidyalaya

Kaveri Dimar of Hans Raj Maha Vidyalaya has brought laurels by winning a gold medal in 500m in National Games held in Goa. She covered the distance in 2.22.920 time. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen congratulated her for the achievement. Sports Department faculty members Dr Navneet, Ramandeep and Pragati were also present on the occasion.

Eklavya School

Eklavya School organised ‘Talent Evening.’ The name of the event was ‘Manzana Fiesta.’ The two themes were— social media and memories. A student, Ruhani presented kathak dance and singing. Grade V and VI students presented the epic Saga ‘Ramayana.’ Grade VII students presented a skit and grade VIII students presented a performance on ‘Woman empowerment’. The last performances were gidda and bhangra. Principal Komal Arora delivered a speech. Dimple Malhotra, Administrator, gave a token of thanks to all the parents who turned up at the event.

Hindu Kanya College

To seek blessings of the almighty for the students before their semester examination, an auspicious path of Shri Durga Stuti as ‘Shubhkamna Samaroh’ was solemnised at Hindu Kanya College, Kapurthala. The path started by offering prayers to Maa Durga, in which college President Shri Tilak Raj Aggarwal was present. The atmosphere became devotional with the echoes of bhajans, ‘Rang chad gaya lal’, ‘Sanu rakh charna de kol’, ‘Swargan to sohna tera dwar,’ etc. The path was concluded with Maa Durga’s Aarti.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

A magic show was organised on the premises of Shiv Jyoti Public School for the students of Grades I to VIII in aid of District Red Cross Society. Magicians Raj Kumar and Jatinder Kumar performed several tricks which left the children astonished and mesmerised. They called up a few children and performed tricks with them. The students were enthralled by the show.

GD Goenka International School

Kapurthala Sahodya Inter-School Regional Group Folk-Dance Competition ‘Naad Ninad 2023,’ was held at G D Goenka International School in which teams from different schools participated. In the competition, the team of MGN Public School secured the first position. School management and Principal Parwinder Kaur Walia congratulated all the students who participated in the competition.

Guru Amar Dass Public School

Guru Amar Dass Public School, Model Town, organised a craft mela to celebrate Diwali. It was inaugurated by President Ajit Singh Sethi by cutting the ribbon. The students displayed the handcrafted items prepared by them. The School Managing Committee told the students about the handicraft industry and made them aware of being self-independent to escape the ugly fangs of unemployment. President Ajit Singh Sethi appreciated the efforts made by Principal Dr Aparana Mehta and Vice Principal Dr Sonika Singh for making the event a success.

CJS Public School

An Annual Sports Meet was organised for classes Pre-nursery to II in CJS Public School. The event was initiated after a warm floral welcome of the School Chairperson Neena Mittal. Prof RC Mahendroo was also present to grace the occasion. The students and their parents participated in the event. Ball race, burst the balloon race, bee race, banana race, arrange the shapes, potato race, complete the track race, hoopla race and get ready for party were organised for the students.

State Public School

Students of State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, performed well in the recent two NCC Camps. Cadets Sahil Thakur, Adhyayan Bahl, Harshika Kaur, Rakhi Pandey, Satwinder Kaur and Manmit Kaur participated in inter-group volleyball competition and bagged silver medal. Cadet Akshit Rana participated in the Best Cadet Competition and extempore lecture and proudly won gold medal and was selected as the best cadet.

