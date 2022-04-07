Health fitness camp for spl athletes today

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

The Special Olympics Bharat will organise an health fitness camp for special athletes to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on April 7. The event will be held at the Sain Das Senior Secondary School, Patel Chowk. Dental health checks and nutrition screening of all participants will be held on the occasion. Notably, the camp will see participation of only those with mental disabilities not physical.

Due to the Covid pandemic, no mass event for special athletes was held in the district and this will be the first event in past two years.

Of the 1,000 specially abled people who have been registered for the Jalandhar event, 650 are from Jalandhar district, 250 from Hoshiarpur and 150 from Kapurthala. Similar events will be held in Ludhiana and Amritsar.

Manish Aggrawal, convenor-cum-secretary, District Special Olympics Association, Jalandhar, said, “Being a pan-India event, a target of 75,000 specially abled persons had been set across the country for which 1 lakh people have already been registered. The event is being held in 75 cities. Health check ups for specially abled with intellectual disabilities will be held. There will also be an attempt to set a world record.” Aggarwal said: “We will be able to screen the fitness of potential special athletes in the camp.”