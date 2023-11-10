Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

Hoshiarpur, November 9
The city’s famous shop — Dilbagh Di Barfi — supplies sweets in India and abroad. When Dr Lakhvir Singh, District Health Officer (DHO) and a food safety team visited the shop, they were surprised to see that there was a toilet in the kitchen where barfi was being prepared. The DHO collected samples of two barfis and issued a challan to owner for unhygienic conditions at the shop.
The DHO also gave seven-day time to the owner to remove toilet from the kitchen and warned that if it was not done, the shop would be sealed.
The DHO said he was surprised that the kitchen of the famous shop was dirty. There were cobwebs in the shop. After bathing, workers hung under garments in the shop. Workers urinated and defecated in the toilet that was built in the kitchen. None of the workers wore a cap on his head.
The DHO said, “When shopkeepers charge full price from customers, it is their duty to sell them good quality and clean eatables.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India, US hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue to further expand global strategic partnership
The US delegation is led by US Secretary of State Antony Bli...
Canada probing 'terrorist threats' against Air India after Gurpatwant Pannun’s videos surface online
Transportation minister says ‘we take every threat to aviati...
Overnight rain in Delhi brings relief from hazardous air quality
Delhi's AQI stands at 376 at 9 am, rapidly improving from 40...
NIA freezes Rs 1.34 crore seized from premises of Punjab-based drug smuggling accused
The heroin consignment purportedly from Afghanistan entered ...
Parts of Punjab and Haryana receive light rain
In Haryana, Jhajjar and Narnaul receive 6 mm of rainfall eac...