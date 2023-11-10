Health team finds bathroom in kitchen of famous sweet shop, issues challan to owner

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, November 9

The city’s famous shop — Dilbagh Di Barfi — supplies sweets in India and abroad. When Dr Lakhvir Singh, District Health Officer (DHO) and a food safety team visited the shop, they were surprised to see that there was a toilet in the kitchen where barfi was being prepared. The DHO collected samples of two barfis and issued a challan to owner for unhygienic conditions at the shop.

The DHO also gave seven-day time to the owner to remove toilet from the kitchen and warned that if it was not done, the shop would be sealed.

The DHO said he was surprised that the kitchen of the famous shop was dirty. There were cobwebs in the shop. After bathing, workers hung under garments in the shop. Workers urinated and defecated in the toilet that was built in the kitchen. None of the workers wore a cap on his head.

The DHO said, “When shopkeepers charge full price from customers, it is their duty to sell them good quality and clean eatables.”

