Hit by vehicle, man dies in Hoshiarpur

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, June 7

One person was killed and another injured in a road accident. As per the information, Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Islamabad, told the police that he was going to drop his friend Sandeep Singh at Naloiyan Chowk. When he reached near Sukhiabad, a vehicle hit them.

Both of them fell and the vehicle ran over his friend. His friend died in the mishap while he was undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital. The police have registered a case and further probe is on.