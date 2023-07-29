Jalandhar doctor felicitated

Jalandhar, July 28
A city-based doctor Vijay Mahajan, senior physician at a private hospital, was honoured at the World Hypertension League conference held at Dehradun recently.
He is one among 10 cardiologists and physicians from across the country to have been felicitated at the event. The award was conferred on Dr Mahajan in recognition of his long-standing medical career.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parade Video: In charge, Manipur women cops meet victims, record statements
Investigation team trying to identify eyewitnesses | CJI ind...
5 killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
The accident occurs around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur ...
50% aid for setting up chip units: PM Modi
Foxconn, Micron among electronics majors set to invest big i...