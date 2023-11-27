Jalandhar government school walk away with title

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 26

Government Model School, Jalandhar, won the 17th All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament by defeating Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, in a penalty shootout by a margin of 5-4 at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here today.

Government Model School, Jalandhar, won the title for the second consecutive time. Both teams were tied at 1-1 till the allotted time.

State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, bagged the third spot by defeating Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh (4-2).

MF Farooqui, ADGP, State Armed Forces, gave away the prizes to the winning teams. Government Model School, Jalandhar, was awarded with the Mata Prakash Kaur Cup and Rs 1.50 lakh cash prize, while Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, got the runners-up trophy and Rs 1 lakh cash prize. State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, was given a trophy and Rs 80,000 cash prize, and the fourth team, Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, was given Rs 60,000 cash prize.

Olympian Baljit Singh Dhillon awarded the best goalkeeper award to Arshdeep Singh of Government Model School, Jalandhar. Paramveer Singh of Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, got the best fullback award, while best halfback award was given to Sanjay Kumar of Government Model School, Jalandhar. Best forward award was given to Ravi of Sophia Convent School, Sonepat, by Olympian Sanjeev Kumar. Rajinder Singh of Government Model School, Jalandhar, bagged the top scorer award. The emerging player of the tournament award was given to Rahul Yadav of State Sports Hostel, Lucknow. All these six players were honoured with Rs 10,000 each.

Gursharan Singh Kapur gave away the Fair Play Trophy to State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, in memory of Sardarni Harmohinder Kaur. The team of Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, which participated in the exhibition match, was awarded with Rs 21,000.

In the final match played today, Ravi of Sonepat scored a field goal (1-0) in the 21st minute of the game. Sonepat was leading (1-0) at half time. In the 39th minute of the third quarter of the game, Manmeet Singh of Jalandhar scored a field goal level the score (1-1). As both teams were tied 1-1 at the end of the game, the match was decided by a penalty shootout in which Government Model School Jalandhar won the title by defeating Sonepat with a margin of 5-4.

Earlier, State Sports Hostel, Lucknow, won the third place by defeating Government Model School, Sector 37, Chandigarh (4-2). In the exhibition match, Masters XI defeated Lyallpur Khalsa College for Women, Jalandhar, (3-1).

