Jalandhar MC set to crack whip on 400 water, sewerage bill defaulters

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 22

The water supply branch of the municipal corporation (MC) is all set to tighten the noose around defaulters, who are evading payment of water and sewerage bills, in the city.

As many as 400 defaulters in the city would receive notices this week from the Water Supply Department of the MC. Stern steps are being taken by the civic body to ensure that the recovery of bills increases.

The recovery team from all eight zones in the city would prepare a list of 50 defaulters each and issue notices to them. The first target would be the big defaulters. Gurvinder Kaur Randhawa, MC Joint Commissioner

Officials of the MC said the Water Supply Department was falling short of the recovery target set for the water and sewerage bills.

Joint Commissioner Gurvinder Kaur Randhawa had instructed the recovery team from all eight zones in the city to prepare a list of 50 defaulters each and issue notices to them.

During a meeting with wing superintendent HS Walia and other officials, Randhawa said notices would be issued to every defaulter. She said the first target would be big defaulters. Randhawa said strict action would be taken against defaulters if they failed to pay bills.

“The water supply connection would be cut if residents don’t react to notices and clear their pending dues,” MC officials said.

Building branch razes 10 quarters at Suchi Pind

The MC has been taking strict action against illegal structures in the city since last week. Today, 10 illegal quarters were demolished by the building branch of the corporation at Suchi Pind. The quarters were being constructed for workers at the backside of a factory.

On Thursday, the MC demolished an unauthorised colony behind the JMP factory on the Sodal road here. The colony was established near an old factory. Around 16 houses had already been constructed, while six structures were under-construction at the colony.