Jalandhar: Old post office road cries for repair, but who cares!

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

Causing severe inconvenience to residents and commuters, the old post office road near Sodal Chowk lies in a pitiable condition as it was a year ago. Residents say they have sent repeated reminders to the Municipal Corporation to draw officials’ attention to their misery, but no action has been taken yet to repair the stretch.

They claim it has been more than a year since the work of laying pipes for the Surface Water Project was completed, but still the MC has not started the work to repair the road. They allege commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, face a tough time while driving, as the road is covered with potholes and stones scattered on its surface.

Members of the Chamber of Northern Welfare Societies, a group of 50 welfare societies in Jalandhar North, which has been actively raising civic issues concerning North constituency, has also taken up the matter with the MC officials, but to no avail. Chamber general secretary Harvinder Singh Nagi says the complete stretch from IDBI Bank to Dada Colony is lying in a poor state.

“We never complained about the inconvenience we suffered owing to the dug-up road in the past as then the work to lay pipes was underway. But now when the work has been completed, why is the MC not starting the recarpeting work?” he questions, adding there is also a gurudwara and a temple on the stretch, and those visiting there are forced to cover their faces as the area always remains covered with a dust cloud.

Chamber president Varinder Mahindru says the road is one of the busiest in the city as it not only leads to various residential localities, but also it’s the main road to a number of industries and factories. “Thousands of commuters, including labourers, use this stretch daily to reach their workplaces, besides, many people have their shops on the stretch, and their business is getting affected. The MC must get the road repaired without any further delay,” he adds.

MC officials from the B&R Department say they are aware of the problems being faced by commuters and residents but due to lack of funds the work to repair the road couldn’t be started. They claim within the next few days, the work will start.

Dug up year ago

Residents claim it has been more than a year since the work of laying pipes for the Surface Water Project was completed, but still the MC has not started the work to repair it.

Work will begin soon

MC officials say they are aware of the problems being faced by commuters, but due to lack of funds, the repair work on the road couldn’t be started for long. It will start soon.