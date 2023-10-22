JCT workers' hunger strike enters 14th day

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, October 21

The chain hunger strike by the JCT mill workers entered its 14th day today. They are on protest for the past 19 days in support of their long pending demands.

Vehicular road traffic was again blocked on slip road along with national highways and another batch of 11 members sat on chain hunger strike for 24 hours before the JCT Mill gate. Once again one of the eleven members, identified as Vinod Kumar of Onkar Nagar, Phagwara, felt semi-unconscious and was admitted to the local Civil Hospital on Saturday morning. Senior Medical Officer Dr Lehimber Ram said the condition of Sukesh is stable now.

The JCT workers were protesting against non-payment of their salaries by the mill management for the last six months, besides overtime payment of last nine months.

BMS state general secretary Chandeshwar Mishra, Chander Parkash Tripathi and Parmod Mishra while addressing the workers said they would continue with their dharna till the acceptance of their demands.

Phagwara Additional Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal said that efforts were on to redress the problems of labourers.

#Phagwara