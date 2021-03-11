Kapurthala local bodies receive national awards

Jalandhar, April 26

The Kapurthala panchayat samiti has been awarded with the “Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Award” by the Union Government for its outstanding performance for the year 2021-22. Punjab Rural Development and Panchayat Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal presented the award to officials and panchayats of the district on behalf of the Union Government at Chandigarh on Sunday.

Apart from this gram panchayat Nurpur Jattan (Dhilwan block) has also been awarded with “Deen Dayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shashaktikaran Award” and Mansurwal Dona village has bagged the “Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award”.

Congratulating the National Award winning panchayats, rural development and panchayat officials, Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal said this would not only accelerate the development of these villages, but would also be a source of inspiration for others to do better.

Nine thematic categories for panchayats are - sanitation, civic services (drinking water, street light, infrastructure), natural resource management, marginalised section (women, SC/ST, disabled, senior citizen), social sector performance, disaster management, community based organisations individuals taking voluntary actions to support GPs, innovation in revenue generation and e-governance.

Child-friendly Gram Panchayat Award (CFGPA) is given to best performing gram panchayat/village council for adopting child-friendly policy. The Deputy Commissioner said besides the award, Rs 25 lakh has also been sent to the account of panchayat samiti for development works. Apart from this Nurpur Jattan and Mansurwal Bet Gram Panchayat has also received Rs 5 lakh award.