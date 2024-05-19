Kapurthala: Science City celebrates Telecommunication Day

Kapurthala, May 18
Pushpa Gujral Science City celebrated World Telecommunication Day by organising a special talk on the theme “Digital Innovation for Sustainable Development.” The event emphasised the significance of global connectivity, technological advancements and digital transformation in fostering sustainable progress.
Dr Rajesh Grover, Director, Science City, said the global community has intensified its efforts to combat climate change and address pressing environmental challenges. Amidst this backdrop, the role of technology in fostering sustainability has gained unprecedented significance. From renewable energy management systems to smart agriculture techniques and traditional industries, digital innovations are revolutionising the way we approach sustainability. Further, these solutions leverage cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) to optimise resource utilisation, minimise waste and enhance environmental conservation efforts, he added.
Pardeep Soni, Deputy General Manager, BSNL (Jalandhar), was the keynote speaker at the event. In his address, he highlighted the critical role of digital innovation as a key driver of economic growth and global advancement. He explained the role of machine learning and AI systems powered by leading tech companies in enabling smart home functionalities. He emphasised the use of digital transactions and communication technology for a sustainable future.
The first prize in slogan writing contest was awarded to Prabhjit Singh from Shri Teg Bahadur Public School, Sanora, Kapurthala. The second prize was bagged by Ashmeet from Baba Lalvani Public School, Kapurthala. The third prize went to Biparjot Kaur from Guru Amar Dass Public School, Uchabet.
