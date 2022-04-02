GREEN FINGERS

Landscaped gardens welcome visitors here

Beautiful bloom of variety of flowers a treat to eyes at IK Gujral Punjab Technical University

Landscaped gardens welcome visitors here

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 1

Enter into the campus of IK Gujral Punjab Technical University on Jalandhar-Kapurthala road these days and beautiful bloom of variety of flowers and properly landscaped multiple garden areas will welcome you.

There are around 15 gardens in the campus in an area of 10-12 acres, which our team of 42 people is maintaining. Other than flowers, we have a lot of varieties of ferns, foliage, indoor potted plants, trees and creepers. We also have a number of fruit trees of guava, ber, kinnow, pomegranate, fig, mango, orange, amla and plum. — Rakesh Sood, campus landscaping and horticulture Incharge

As many as 26 varieties of flowers of at least eight different colours can be spotted on the campus. While dahlias, calendulas, petunias, phlox, sweet williams, marigolds, chrysanthemums, larkspurs, nasturtiums, ice plants, salvia, dianthus, red poppies, gazania and jasmine flowers are already blooming, there are several summer varieties too, including zinnia, cock comb, pink and yellow cosmos, pagoda, vinca, kochia bushes, magnolia, amaltas, gardenia, gulmohar, bottle brush, bougainvillea, hibiscus, red/yellow kaner etc.

The flower beds have been created aesthetically. The short height plants, including calendula, ice plants and phlox, run in furrows along the edges. The taller varieties, including dahlias, marigolds and salvias have been planted along the walls. Another major attraction these days in the campus is the heavy bloom of beautiful trumpet vine hanging from the walls of the building.

Campus landscaping and horticulture incharge Rakesh Sood said: “There are around 15 gardens in the campus in an area of 10-12 acres, which our team of 42 people is maintaining. Other than flowers, we have a lot of varieties of ferns, foliage, indoor potted plants, trees and creepers. We also have a number of fruit trees of guava, ber, kinnow, pomegranate, fig, mango, orange, amla and plum.”

He said: “We have even set up our own nursery within the campus. We are saving the seeds of all flower varieties. We preserve them by using drying methods and then save them in sacks in our stores. We prepare our own flower saplings indigenously in the next season from these seeds. It is only for a few hybrid varieties of flowers that we need to buy plantlets from outside. The number of plants that we ready sometimes becomes so large that we also distribute them free of charge to neighbouring gurdwaras and temples.”

Sood said: “We are also readying our in-house flower bouquets from garden areas on daily basis for the guests visiting the campus. Our team is also expert in doing flower arrangements in halls for functions and in rooms of higher officials on regular basis.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre's claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out

2
Entertainment

Read Randhir Kapoor's response after Ranbir claims that Kareena Kapoor's father is in 'early stage of dementia'

3
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent actions by party workers don't square up with Bhagat Singh's ideology

4
Nation

Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan

5
Trending

Kangana mocks Karan Johar as her show 'Lock Upp' achieves 200 million views feat, says 'tere rone ke din aa gaye papa jo'

6
Trending

Delivery guy tries to appease fighting couple, ends up thrashing the girl later

7
Punjab

ED attaches assets worth Rs 4.07 crore of former Punjab Police SSP in money laundering case

8
Trending

'No, no, no', Chris Rock's reaction to police offer to arrest Will Smith over slapping the Oscar presenter

9
Nation

Russia welcomes PM Modi's ‘readiness to mediate’ in Ukraine conflict

10
Entertainment

'No wifi, still finding better connection': Vicky Kaushal shares photos with wife Katrina Kaif; cheeky fans ask 'wonder how you uploaded pictures'

Don't Miss

View All
Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Top Stories

Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis

Sri Lanka declares emergency after violent protests over economic crisis

On Thursday hundreds of protesters clashed with police and m...

Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days

Petrol, diesel prices up 80 paise a litre, 10th hike in 12 days

Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 102.61 per litre as against...

Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House

Daleep Singh discussed goals, mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during India visit: White House

Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive e...

Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted

Week after busting sand mining gang, Hoshiarpur SSP Dhruman H Nimbale shifted

Nimbale transferred 18 times in 8 years

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank clashes

Cities

View All

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Property Tax: Amritsar Municipal Corporation falls short of target

Illegal entry gates to streets, localities irk commuters in Amritsar

Cleanliness survey teams likely to visit holy city soon

ODOP scheme: Traditional achaar and murabba industry gets a push

Two Haryana youths attacked in Amritsar, one injured

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event in Bathinda village, two held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

Chandigarh Housing Board recovers over Rs 1 crore dues in a day

Chandigarh sees hottest March in 12 years

Punjab House passes resolution for transfer of Chandigarh; BJP walks out

GST collection in Chandigarh up 11% this March

Only 2 Covid patients from tricity now in hospital

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CNG price hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 4

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

On Day 1, no arrival of wheat in Doaba mandis

Dr Archana suicide case: IMA's protest today, OPD to stay closed

In Nawanshahr, harvesting ban by machines from 7 pm to 6 am

21 shops sealed for non-payment of rent

Campaign to rid district of TB begins

Owners of 9,024 properties never paid tax: Ludhiana MC survey

Owners of 9,024 properties never paid tax: Ludhiana MC survey

Rash digging by NHAI damaged underground cable on Ferozepur Road: PSPCL report

Ludhiana: Wife, son booked for 48-year-old man's murder

Covid: Four test +ve in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Year on, drinking water supply project report awaits WB nod

Punjabi University merges departments to optimise resources

Punjabi University, Patiala, merges departments to optimise resources

Vocational centre inaugurated at school for special kids in Patiala

Ramanpreet Singh, Navjot Kaur, Bablu declared best athletes

43-acre forest land cleared of unauthorised possession in Patiala village

Patiala gets electric crematorium