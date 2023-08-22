LPU gets NAAC Grade A++

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 21

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has received the highest grade of A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). NAAC is an autonomous institution of the University Grants Commission (UGC), Ministry of Education, Government of India.

The NAAC accreditation process evaluates various aspects of an institution, including its infrastructure, placement, academic curriculum, faculty quality, research output, and student support services. LPU has achieved a score of 3.68 on a 4-point scale, reflecting its commitment to excellence across these domains.

LPU founder chancellor and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal said, “We are elated and humbled to have achieved the highest A++ grade accreditation from NAAC. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality education and academic excellence at Lovely Professional University.”

