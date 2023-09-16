LPU organises meet on Hindi, Punjabi

Phagwara,September 15
In deference to the magnificence of national and state language, Hindi and Punjabi, the School of Liberal and Creative Arts at Lovely Professional University observed Hindi Divas and organised a Punjabi seminar on successive days. The events were held at the Baldev Raj Mittal Auditorium of the university, which highlighted the importance and usefulness of languages in life.
LPU Pro Chancellor Rashmi Mittal chaired the session. The speakers invited for the occasion were former Director General Doordarshan/ Aakashvaani Leeladhar Mandloi; actor Faisal Malik of Panchayat Web Series; former VC Vibhuti Narayan Rai of Mahatma Gandhi Antar-rashtriya Hindi Vishwavidyalaya, Wardha; Prof Jitendra Srivastav (IGNOU, New Delhi); Editor Arun Aditya and poet Balwinder Singh. All of them advised students to follow the true essence of the languages.
A day earlier, the Punjabi Department had organised a seminar on Punjabi, with reference to the creativity style of the acclaimed Sahitya Akademi award winner, Punjabi novelist Mitter Sain Meet. Now a retired district attorney, Meet’s novels are true to life portrayal as per themes. The students were also informed about job opportunities in the field of different languages.
