Nakodar: Bizman-turned-farmer Bhairav Singh reaps the fruit of labour

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, November 30

Bhairav Singh (43) of Sohal Khurd village, Nakodar, used to run a small-scale manufacturing business. Singh took to farming in 2012 when he was 33-year-old. “It was getting difficult to run my business because of unfavorable environment. So, I decided to help my father in farming,” said Bhairav.

Awarded twice For some it may be a bizarre decision. But after 10 years, Bhairav Singh does not have any regret for leaving his business. He has been awarded by the district administration twice. Bhairav neither burns stubble nor he uses excessive amount of pesticide and insecticides.

For some it may be a bizarre decision. But after 10 years, Bhairav does not have any regret for leaving his business. He has been awarded by the district administration twice. Bhairav neither burns stubble nor he uses excessiveamount of pesticide and insecticides.

When asked, whether he thought of immigrating to Canada? “Never ever,” came a prompt reply. “Asi je kamm hai nai krna te kamayi kitho honi e? I go to work at 4 am and come back at 9 pm.

What else do I need? If we can work for hours and hours in Canada, why can’t we work here. The problem is that people have stopped working,” said Bhairav Singh.

He is doing dairy farming, grows paddy and wheat and prepares jaggery too. He sells jaggery without adding any artificial colour or low-quality sugar.

It was in 2013 when Bhairav Singh lost his mother due to brain hemorrhage. “Doctors told us that it was due to chemical-laced foods that we eat today. Food is responsible for various diseases in the body,” shared emotional Bhairav.

“I always use right amount of pesticide and insecticides prescribed by the Agriculture Department,” he said.

#Environment #Nakodar