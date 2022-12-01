Nakodar: Bizman-turned-farmer Bhairav Singh reaps the fruit of labour

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Jalandhar, November 30
Bhairav Singh (43) of Sohal Khurd village, Nakodar, used to run a small-scale manufacturing business. Singh took to farming in 2012 when he was 33-year-old. “It was getting difficult to run my business because of unfavorable environment. So, I decided to help my father in farming,” said Bhairav.
Awarded twice
For some it may be a bizarre decision. But after 10 years, Bhairav Singh does not have any regret for leaving his business. He has been awarded by the district administration twice. Bhairav neither burns stubble nor he uses excessive amount of pesticide and insecticides.
For some it may be a bizarre decision. But after 10 years, Bhairav does not have any regret for leaving his business. He has been awarded by the district administration twice. Bhairav neither burns stubble nor he uses excessiveamount of pesticide and insecticides.
When asked, whether he thought of immigrating to Canada? “Never ever,” came a prompt reply. “Asi je kamm hai nai krna te kamayi kitho honi e? I go to work at 4 am and come back at 9 pm.
What else do I need? If we can work for hours and hours in Canada, why can’t we work here. The problem is that people have stopped working,” said Bhairav Singh.
He is doing dairy farming, grows paddy and wheat and prepares jaggery too. He sells jaggery without adding any artificial colour or low-quality sugar.
It was in 2013 when Bhairav Singh lost his mother due to brain hemorrhage. “Doctors told us that it was due to chemical-laced foods that we eat today. Food is responsible for various diseases in the body,” shared emotional Bhairav.
“I always use right amount of pesticide and insecticides prescribed by the Agriculture Department,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 4.92 pc turnout in first hour of polling; centenarian woman, ex-CM Rupani among early voters
89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters
The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court No 11 of t...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours
Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test
Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check...
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...