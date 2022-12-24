Nakodar police Saanjh Kendra gives dry ration to needy persons

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, December 23

On the directions issued by the Additional Director General of Police (community division) Chandigarh, the Nakodar police Saanjh Kendra on Friday distributed dry ration to the needy.

A function was organised in which dry ration was distributed among needy persons. The attendees were enlightened about the facilities available at the Saanjh Kendra.

Nakodar Sadar Station House Officer Palwindar Singh, district saanjh Kendra in-charge Puran Singh, Nakodar in-charge Naridar Singh and other employees were present on the occasion.