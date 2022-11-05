No new Covid case in Jalandhar district

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 4

No new case of Covid was reported in Jalandhar today. The Covid tally in Jalandhar remains at 81,135 cases. As many as 79,144 people have recovered from Covid in the district.

The number of active cases in Jalandhar is just seven. The deceased tally is steady at 1,984. Also, no fresh case was reported in Kapurthala today.