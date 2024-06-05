 NOTA vote share dips : The Tribune India

NOTA vote share dips

NOTA vote share dips


Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 4

The NOTA (None of the Above) option stood eighth in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha elections by securing 4,743 votes.

Out of a total of 20 candidates, seven independent candidates and six of political outfits, including the Republican Party of India (Athawale), Democratic Bharatiya Samaj Party, Global Republican Party, Apna Samaj Party and People’s Party of India (Democratic), got less votes than NOTA.

Independent candidate Neetu Shattran Vala, who rose to fame in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, got only 1,879 votes this time. Independent candidates Ashok Kumar got 743 votes, Amrish Bhagat polled 1,184, Iqbal Chand Mattu got 1,956, Gurdeep Singh Bittu got 1,113, Paramjit Kaur Teji polled 500 and Ramesh Lal Kala got 876 votes.

The votes polled for NOTA this time has gone down as compared to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2023 bypoll.

