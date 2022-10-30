 PCM SD holds business Seminar : The Tribune India

campus notes

PCM SD holds business Seminar

PCM SD holds business Seminar

Kashmiri students at St Soldier school in Jalandhar. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: On the eve of 75 years of Independence and for commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the PG Department of Commerce and Management of PCM SD College for Women, Jalandhar organised an ICSSR sponsored One-Day National Seminar (offline) on “Ease of Doing Business: A Passage for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and Inclusive Growth” . The Chief Guest for the seminar was Dr. D Bhalla, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Lok Sabha, Parliament of India and he is presently serving as the Advisor, Government of Nagaland. The Guest of Honour for the day was Dr Dharam Singh Sandhu, Registrar, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Public State Open University, Patiala. Floral welcome was offered to the dignitaries by Vinod Dada, Senior Vice- President of the Governing Body and Dr Kiran Arora, Member, Governing Body, Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar, Principal and Patron, Alka Sharma, Head, PG Department of Commerce and Management and the Convenor of seminar, Dr Kuljeet Kaur, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Commerce and Management and the Coordinator of the seminar. The Principal formally welcomed the guests and gave a brief description about the institution. Alka Sharma delivered the introductory note on the said topic.

Shiv Jyoti students perform in games

Under the School Management & Principal Parveen Saili ,Shiv Jyoti Public School students took part in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. In ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ under ‘Punjab Khed Mela -Kickboxing ‘State Level competition was organised in Sangrur District from october 15 to 22. The school student brought laurels to the institution. In State Level Kickboxing U-17 (Boys)category Namish Anand of Class X -A won silver medal in 32 kg-Light Contact Weight Category under the guidance of Coach , Nirmal Singh. Krishna Jyoti (Patron), Dr Vidur Jyoti (Chairman ,Trust) and Dr.Suvikram Jyoti (Chairman cum Manager,Managing Committee & General secretary Trust) Principal Parveen Saili , Vice Principal Ramandeep and Additional Vice Principal Mamta Arora applauded the student for his achievement.

Inter-School kathak Competition

Dancers perform at Police DAV Public School on PAP Campus.

An Inter-School Kathak Dance Competition was organised at the Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus, Jalandhar. The judges on this occasion were Dr. Ranjana (APJ College Jalandhar) and Ritika Chopra (KMV College). Teams from various schools participated in this competition and gave excellent performances. The Result is as follows- the first prize was bagged by Cambridge Innovative School Jalandhar, the second position was bagged by Swami Sant Das Public School, Phagwara. The participant from Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, Kapurthala Road got the third position. Woodland Overseas School got the consolation prize. Principal Rashmi Vij gave away the prizes to the winning students and applauded their efforts. Supervisor Cinny Malhotra and all the teachers of dance department were also present on this occasion. The stage coordination was looked after by Anupama and Silky. The event was coordinated by Neetu Gupta and Sweety Sidhana.

Int’l Animation Day celebrated

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated International Animation Day. The celebrations were organised by Department of Animation under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra. In this regard, various activities like webinars, sessions, cartooning designing, digital photography, poster designing, animation quiz etc. were organised for two consecutive days in which the students participated with full zeal and enthusiasm. On the first day, a webinar was organised on the topic Caricature Basics Strokes of Imagination in which Mr Chandan, Cartoon Illustrations Artist participated as a resource person. While addressing the students, he clarified the meaning of animation and also explained the subject in detail and provided information to the students regarding the construction of any cartoon character, shading, color mixing and various other techniques. Apart from this, competitions like cartoon designing and digital photography were also organized on this day, in which the students demonstrated their artistic sophistication.

Investiture ceremony at Apeejay

The Department of Computer Science of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, held the investiture ceremony of IT Forum and a poster-making competition. The core committee was formed which constituted – Anuj Madaan as President, Navleen Kaur and Shubham Aggarwal as Vice Presidents and Gagandeep Singh and Mayank as General Secretary. Pallavi Mehta, Dean IT Forum said that the main goal is to give exposure to the students and incorporate qualities as leadership, teamwork, problem-solving skills. The Forum also conducted a Poster Making competition for the students of all the departments of the college. The students were given an open theme related to IT and its manifold elements. 14 teams participated in this competition.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

2
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

3
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

4
Punjab

Delhi's air 'unbreathable', AQI reaches 'severe' mark as stubble-burning increases in Punjab

5
Delhi

Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh

6
Himachal

'Loot ki chhoot': Himachal Congress releases chargesheet against Jai Ram Thakur government

7
World

120 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea's Seoul

8
Trending

'Train isn't weak, cattle getting stronger': Twitterati initiates meme fest as Vande Bharat Express rams into cattle third time in a month

9
Brand Connect

Yoga Burn Tea Ignite Reviews (New Report) Fat Burning Weight Loss Tea Supplement?

10
Himachal

Kangana Ranaut hints at entry into politics, says 'open to public service if given a chance'

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana
Nation

Watch: As Rahul Gandhi suddenly starts to sprint with kids, others are forced to run during Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant
Diaspora

Panjab University graduate makes it to top 5 of Miss Great Britain beauty pageant

‘I have no problem if you have a child without marriage’: Jaya to granddaughter Navya, shares how she got married to Amitabh Bachchan
Trending

Jaya Bachchan on why she got married to Amitabh in a hurry and why she 'will not have a problem' if granddaughter has a child without marriage

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case
Amritsar

Legal trouble continues for comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa; NCB files 200-page chargesheet against them in 2020 drugs case

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at AIIMS
Nation

Woman unconscious for 7 months gives birth to baby girl at Delhi's AIIMS

‘Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi’, watch UK Prime Minister’s viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street
Diaspora

'Vijay mama, hi it's Rishi', watch UK Prime Minister's viral video call inviting Kashmiri chef Sanjay Raina's uncle to 10 Downing Street

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde
World

Elon Musk closes USD 44 billion deal to acquire Twitter; fires CEO Parag Agrawal, top legal executive Vijaya Gadde

‘Won’t return, what will we do without a degree?’
Punjab

Indian students in Ukraine: Won't return, what will we do without a degree?

Top News

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

At least 151 dead, 82 injured in stampede during Halloween festivities in Seoul

Those killed or hurt were mostly teens and people in their 2...

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Delhi Declaration calls for zero tolerance to terror

Says increasing misuse of Internet a cause for concern

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Haryana panchayat elections: Polling underway for zila parishad, panchayat samitis in nine districts in first phase

Polling being held to elect 1,278 panchayat samiti and 175 z...

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

J-K: 4 dead, six injured in landslide at Ratle Power Project in Kishtwar

A rescue team of about 6 persons, deputed to the site after ...

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

South Korean’s Yoon declares national mourning period over deadly Seoul stampede

At least 151 people were killed and 82 others seriously inju...


Cities

View All

City tourism to get ~100-cr push from Centre

Amritsar tourism to get Rs 100-cr push from Centre

Drug sale posters found at Chowk Moni area

Road accident snuffs out lives of 2 youngsters in Tarn Taran

Jandiala Guru resident arrested by Delhi cops

Youth booked for rape

Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Min

Punjab Govt committed to procuring every grain of paddy: Food Minister

Even Diwali night spent guarding produce in mandis, rue Bathinda farmers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

People living outside ‘lal dora’ likely to get water connection

People living outside 'lal dora' likely to get water connection

'0001' of CH01CM fetches Rs 18.19 lakh

Companies remove overhead cables

3 mowed down at Jhanjheri village

Member of Bishnoi gang in police net

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

AIIMS 1st central institute to adopt 3rd-party audit

GRAP-3 kicks in, construction activities banned in Delhi-NCR as air quality nears 'severe' category

Now, know emergency bed status at AIIMS; real time dashboard launched

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of ‘Modi’ in Gujarat’s Navsari; Delhi CM calls protesters his ‘brothers’

Campaign to curb vehicular pollution: Will answer all queries, resubmit file to LG, says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Jalandhar: Urban Estate residents to boycott MC poll

Phagwara MC to float tenders for waste management

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Six-month-old was raped before being murdered: Autopsy

Awareness drive on free legal aid starts tomorrow

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Heroin worth Rs 1 crore seized, 2 held in Ludhiana

Punjabi language ‘ignored’ on murals, NGO files complaint

SBS Nagar market road, parking area lie in neglect; authorities in slumber

More farmers adopt in-situ, ex-situ stubble management

Servant flees with cash, jewellery from city bizman’s house

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Labs ignore cap, overcharge patients for dengue test

Stray menace on outskirts of city poses risk to road users

Amid dengue spread, 6 cases of chikungunya surface in dist

10-day national theatre festival from Nov 1

Heart surgeries on hold at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital