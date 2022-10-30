PCM SD holds business Seminar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: On the eve of 75 years of Independence and for commemorating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the PG Department of Commerce and Management of PCM SD College for Women, Jalandhar organised an ICSSR sponsored One-Day National Seminar (offline) on “Ease of Doing Business: A Passage for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ and Inclusive Growth” . The Chief Guest for the seminar was Dr. D Bhalla, IAS (Retd.), Former Secretary, Lok Sabha, Parliament of India and he is presently serving as the Advisor, Government of Nagaland. The Guest of Honour for the day was Dr Dharam Singh Sandhu, Registrar, Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Public State Open University, Patiala. Floral welcome was offered to the dignitaries by Vinod Dada, Senior Vice- President of the Governing Body and Dr Kiran Arora, Member, Governing Body, Prof (Dr) Pooja Prashar, Principal and Patron, Alka Sharma, Head, PG Department of Commerce and Management and the Convenor of seminar, Dr Kuljeet Kaur, Assistant Professor, PG Department of Commerce and Management and the Coordinator of the seminar. The Principal formally welcomed the guests and gave a brief description about the institution. Alka Sharma delivered the introductory note on the said topic.

Shiv Jyoti students perform in games

Under the School Management & Principal Parveen Saili ,Shiv Jyoti Public School students took part in Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan. In ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ under ‘Punjab Khed Mela -Kickboxing ‘State Level competition was organised in Sangrur District from october 15 to 22. The school student brought laurels to the institution. In State Level Kickboxing U-17 (Boys)category Namish Anand of Class X -A won silver medal in 32 kg-Light Contact Weight Category under the guidance of Coach , Nirmal Singh. Krishna Jyoti (Patron), Dr Vidur Jyoti (Chairman ,Trust) and Dr.Suvikram Jyoti (Chairman cum Manager,Managing Committee & General secretary Trust) Principal Parveen Saili , Vice Principal Ramandeep and Additional Vice Principal Mamta Arora applauded the student for his achievement.

Inter-School kathak Competition

Dancers perform at Police DAV Public School on PAP Campus.

An Inter-School Kathak Dance Competition was organised at the Police DAV Public School, PAP Campus, Jalandhar. The judges on this occasion were Dr. Ranjana (APJ College Jalandhar) and Ritika Chopra (KMV College). Teams from various schools participated in this competition and gave excellent performances. The Result is as follows- the first prize was bagged by Cambridge Innovative School Jalandhar, the second position was bagged by Swami Sant Das Public School, Phagwara. The participant from Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, Kapurthala Road got the third position. Woodland Overseas School got the consolation prize. Principal Rashmi Vij gave away the prizes to the winning students and applauded their efforts. Supervisor Cinny Malhotra and all the teachers of dance department were also present on this occasion. The stage coordination was looked after by Anupama and Silky. The event was coordinated by Neetu Gupta and Sweety Sidhana.

Int’l Animation Day celebrated

Kanya Maha Vidyalaya celebrated International Animation Day. The celebrations were organised by Department of Animation under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra. In this regard, various activities like webinars, sessions, cartooning designing, digital photography, poster designing, animation quiz etc. were organised for two consecutive days in which the students participated with full zeal and enthusiasm. On the first day, a webinar was organised on the topic Caricature Basics Strokes of Imagination in which Mr Chandan, Cartoon Illustrations Artist participated as a resource person. While addressing the students, he clarified the meaning of animation and also explained the subject in detail and provided information to the students regarding the construction of any cartoon character, shading, color mixing and various other techniques. Apart from this, competitions like cartoon designing and digital photography were also organized on this day, in which the students demonstrated their artistic sophistication.

Investiture ceremony at Apeejay

The Department of Computer Science of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Jalandhar, held the investiture ceremony of IT Forum and a poster-making competition. The core committee was formed which constituted – Anuj Madaan as President, Navleen Kaur and Shubham Aggarwal as Vice Presidents and Gagandeep Singh and Mayank as General Secretary. Pallavi Mehta, Dean IT Forum said that the main goal is to give exposure to the students and incorporate qualities as leadership, teamwork, problem-solving skills. The Forum also conducted a Poster Making competition for the students of all the departments of the college. The students were given an open theme related to IT and its manifold elements. 14 teams participated in this competition.