 Physical drill at Sanskriti KMV : The Tribune India

Campus Notes

Physical drill at Sanskriti KMV

Physical drill at Sanskriti KMV

Students participate in a physical drill at Sanskriti KMV.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School celebrated 'Urja-2022', an exclusive physical drill day under the national Fit India Mission, for the students of Classes Nursery to III. Chander Mohan, President of Arya Shiksha Mandal, Prof, Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Manager, and Dr S P Gupta, member, Sanskriti KMV School Managing Committee, graced the occasion. Principal Rachna Monga released colourful balloons to mark the expression of joy and merriment. The school band also decorated the event with its ceremonial embrace. A field display involved mass student participation including balancing and memory games like ball balancing, rope race, call to papa race, hola hoop race, keep and collect, let's choose healthy food, wear the ring, jumping jack, sack race, etc.

Career Counselling at Eklavya

Eklavya School conducted a workshop on career conselling for senior school students. The objective of conducting this workshop was to make the students aware about what they should do after Class XII. JK Gupta, Chairman, said, "Career counseling is critical for making students aware of their interests and abilities at the beginning of their careers." Monika, Assistant Professor in the Computer Science Department, and Harpreet, Assistant Professor in the Commerce Department, at Apeejay College of Fine Arts, were the resource-persons in the workshop. They discussed various courses that students could pursue after Class XII, and multiple entries and exits that would be allowed for the students in a specific time period of completion of course as per the new education policy.

Christmas celebrations at Cambridge

Cambridge International School (co-ed) celebrated Christmas through a special assembly. The children of Grade I and II exhibited their talent while dancing to various tunes and carol singing. The students enthralled the parents by enacting the scene of Nativity where they emphasised the importance of caring, sharing and spreading goodness all around. President Pooja Bhatia exclaimed that Christmas is not a time or a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. Principal Harleen Mohanty expressed her delight to see the zeal and enthusiasm shown by the children who brought the spirit of Christmas alive.

Annual day at Apeejay School

The annual function of Apeejay School Model Town entitled, 'Tabiir' - an interpretation of dreams, was held. Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner, was the Chief Guest and Jagjit Singh, ADCP, Jalandhar was the Guest of Honour. The Head Boy welcomed the dignitaries to the function. The programme began with Nature- worship followed by a Hindi play that showcased the stages of human life. The story revolved around the present day scenario depicting childhood, youth and old age. Beautiful dance performances enthralled the audience. Principal Malkiat Singh presented the Annual Report. 'Ode to emotions' portrayed a wide range of human emotions. The mime presented an ironical depiction of the mindless use of cell phones exposing the emptiness of the so called civilised society. 'Jugni' - the folk music of the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent transported the viewers to the spiritual world. Co-Promoter, Apeejay Stya Svran Group, Aditya Berlia, presided over the function virtually. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by the Head Girl.

Carnival at MGN Public School

MGN Public School Adarsh Nagar witnessed a two-day Annual Carnival. The fun rides, fun games and stalls for eatables stole the attention of the day. The breath-holding raffle ticket draw brought good luck to the lucky winners. The main attraction of the raffle ticket draw was Activa 6G along with many others including laptop, bicycle, Alexa, tripod stand and many more. The carnival was inaugurated by Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa (Principal, MGN Public School Adarsh Nagar). During the closing ceremony, Mukhtiar Singh Dahiya congratulated the winners and also appreciated the efforts of the school for planning such an event which refreshes everyone.

Christmas celebrations at Police DAV

The festival of Christmas was celebrated in the pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public School. The air was filled with the sounds of 'Jingle bells' when the tiny tots of class Nursery, LKG and UKG presented a rocking performance on various Christmas songs. Santa Claus stole the hearts of the kids by giving gifts and candies to the enthusiastic children. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij graced the occasion and joined in the festivities and increased the joy and happiness of the children manifold. The whole function was a huge success.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

2
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

3
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

4
Entertainment

Who is 'AU' and how is he linked to Rhea Chakraborty? Why a probe is demanded into his phone calls to the actress

5
Nation

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi's big messages at Covid meet

6
Chandigarh

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

7
World

Ali Ahmed Aslam, Pakistan-born Scottish inventor of Chicken Tikka Masala, dies at 77

8
Nation

'Chronology samjhiye'; Congress takes a jibe at govt hours before PM's covid review meeting

9
Nation

Rajasthan professor demands sexual favours from university student, fails her on refusing to oblige; arrested

10
Himachal

First budget of Congress govt in Himachal Pradesh to present clear picture of financial position: Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Don't Miss

View All
In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village
Punjab

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Top News

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Mansukh Mandaviya to hold meeting with state health ministers over rising covid cases in some countries

Makes a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday on...

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

Russian President Putin wants to end war in Ukraine, says 'sooner, the better'

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest Covid reports, raising concern

China hospital data absent from WHO's latest covid reports, raising concern

WHO says gaps in data might be due to Chinese authorities si...

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Amritsar sector

BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Amritsar sector

The unmanned aerial vehicle is detected at around 7.45am nea...

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans

At below -40°C, Arctic 'bomb cyclone' to hit US; people warned of 'life-threatening cold'

Threatens holiday travel for millions of Americans


Cities

View All

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

Waste cleaning yet to pick up pace at Bhagtanwala

In 9 months, drugs claim lives of 25 youths in Amritsar village

Drone shot down in Tarn Taran

Traffic on road outside bus stand a norm

Loose dangling wires on Jamun Wali Road a threat

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Opposition uproar in MC House

Opposition uproar in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation House

13 days on, Chandigarh logs 1 case of Covid-19

Musical, stand-up comedy nights at 3-day Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Fog grounds 6 flights, delays 30 at International airport in Mohali

CAT 2022: Panchkula’s Arpan tops tricity with 99.91 percentile

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

House-to-house vaccine drive, Delhi prepares to tackle Covid

Three Nigerian nationals held for peddling drugs

Flipkart officials quizzed over sale of acid

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

Foggy morning in Delhi, visibility drops to 400 metres

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Covid scare: 28 teams to conduct 800 tests a day

Don't let outsiders interfere, MC officials told

MC to test water samples from across city for purity

Over 6,000-kg seized poppy husk destroyed

From Parliament to state, Doabites made their presence felt

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

VB came into limelight after busting transport tender, LDP scams

7 booked for illegal mining

Bus rams into divider, none injured

Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Amritsar-Kolkata Akal Takht Express partially restored

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Administration gears up to curb sale of Chinese ‘manja’

Punjabi varsity beat defending champions Corps of Signals

Students take part in international conference