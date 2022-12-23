Physical drill at Sanskriti KMV

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School celebrated 'Urja-2022', an exclusive physical drill day under the national Fit India Mission, for the students of Classes Nursery to III. Chander Mohan, President of Arya Shiksha Mandal, Prof, Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi, Manager, and Dr S P Gupta, member, Sanskriti KMV School Managing Committee, graced the occasion. Principal Rachna Monga released colourful balloons to mark the expression of joy and merriment. The school band also decorated the event with its ceremonial embrace. A field display involved mass student participation including balancing and memory games like ball balancing, rope race, call to papa race, hola hoop race, keep and collect, let's choose healthy food, wear the ring, jumping jack, sack race, etc.

Career Counselling at Eklavya

Eklavya School conducted a workshop on career conselling for senior school students. The objective of conducting this workshop was to make the students aware about what they should do after Class XII. JK Gupta, Chairman, said, "Career counseling is critical for making students aware of their interests and abilities at the beginning of their careers." Monika, Assistant Professor in the Computer Science Department, and Harpreet, Assistant Professor in the Commerce Department, at Apeejay College of Fine Arts, were the resource-persons in the workshop. They discussed various courses that students could pursue after Class XII, and multiple entries and exits that would be allowed for the students in a specific time period of completion of course as per the new education policy.

Christmas celebrations at Cambridge

Cambridge International School (co-ed) celebrated Christmas through a special assembly. The children of Grade I and II exhibited their talent while dancing to various tunes and carol singing. The students enthralled the parents by enacting the scene of Nativity where they emphasised the importance of caring, sharing and spreading goodness all around. President Pooja Bhatia exclaimed that Christmas is not a time or a season, but a state of mind. To cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas. Principal Harleen Mohanty expressed her delight to see the zeal and enthusiasm shown by the children who brought the spirit of Christmas alive.

Annual day at Apeejay School

The annual function of Apeejay School Model Town entitled, 'Tabiir' - an interpretation of dreams, was held. Jaspreet Singh, Deputy Commissioner, was the Chief Guest and Jagjit Singh, ADCP, Jalandhar was the Guest of Honour. The Head Boy welcomed the dignitaries to the function. The programme began with Nature- worship followed by a Hindi play that showcased the stages of human life. The story revolved around the present day scenario depicting childhood, youth and old age. Beautiful dance performances enthralled the audience. Principal Malkiat Singh presented the Annual Report. 'Ode to emotions' portrayed a wide range of human emotions. The mime presented an ironical depiction of the mindless use of cell phones exposing the emptiness of the so called civilised society. 'Jugni' - the folk music of the Punjab region of the Indian subcontinent transported the viewers to the spiritual world. Co-Promoter, Apeejay Stya Svran Group, Aditya Berlia, presided over the function virtually. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by the Head Girl.

Carnival at MGN Public School

MGN Public School Adarsh Nagar witnessed a two-day Annual Carnival. The fun rides, fun games and stalls for eatables stole the attention of the day. The breath-holding raffle ticket draw brought good luck to the lucky winners. The main attraction of the raffle ticket draw was Activa 6G along with many others including laptop, bicycle, Alexa, tripod stand and many more. The carnival was inaugurated by Kanwaljeet Singh Randhawa (Principal, MGN Public School Adarsh Nagar). During the closing ceremony, Mukhtiar Singh Dahiya congratulated the winners and also appreciated the efforts of the school for planning such an event which refreshes everyone.

Christmas celebrations at Police DAV

The festival of Christmas was celebrated in the pre-primary wing of Police DAV Public School. The air was filled with the sounds of 'Jingle bells' when the tiny tots of class Nursery, LKG and UKG presented a rocking performance on various Christmas songs. Santa Claus stole the hearts of the kids by giving gifts and candies to the enthusiastic children. Principal Dr Rashmi Vij graced the occasion and joined in the festivities and increased the joy and happiness of the children manifold. The whole function was a huge success.