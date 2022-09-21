PO wanted in liquor case held

Our Correspondent

Nakodar: The city police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been absconding for the last two years. Nakodar DSP Harjinder Singh said the accused has been identified as Balwindar Singh, alias Bittu, of Guru Nanak Pura. The accused was wanted in a case of sale of illicit liquor. OC

Man goes missing, case registered

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have registered a missing report in connection with the disappearance of a forty-year-old man in the village. Investigating officer Kulwindar Singh said the victim has been identified as Gurpindar Singh alias Pinda a resident of Ajtanni village who went from his house on September 12. The IO said a missing report has been registered. OC

1 takes expired medicine, dies

Phillaur: A 27-year-old youth died after consuming expired medicine. Investigating officer Bhupindar Singh said the deceased was identified as Robin, a resident of Chuheki. The wife of the deceased told the police his husband had consumed some expired medicine. The police, acting under Section 174 of the CrPC, handed over the body of the deceased to the family after post-mortem. OC

Four villagers held for assault

Phillaur: The Nurmahal police have arrested four villagers on the charge of assaulting a 32-year-old man. Investigating officer Jugraj Singh said the accused have been identified as Baljit Singh, Daljit Singh, Jagdeep Singh and Baljit Singh, all residents of Sunnarr Kalan. Janni, a resident of the same village, told the police that the accused attacked him on September 6 in Aadekali, leaving him seriously injured. The IO said a case has been registered under Sections 323, 325, 451, 506 and 34 of the IPC against the accused.