Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, May 17

Having remained mired in controversies, Congress candidate from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat Charanjit Singh Channi is making sure that his rallies, especially in the Phillaur segment, have a higher presence of women.

Gets his pics clicked To send across a message that he is popular among the women folk as a candidate, Charanjit S Channi even gets his pictures clicked sitting among them in the gathering.

To send across a message that he is popular among the women folk as a candidate, he even gets his pictures clicked sitting among them in the gathering. Channi has been facing several allegations of not being favoured by women with rebel Congress MLA from Phillaur Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary having levelled several allegations against him of having sent inappropriate messages to a woman IAS officer and having touched ex-SGPC chief Jagir Kaur inappropriately under her chin. Posters portraying Channi in bad light in another case had also been printed and circulated on the social media.

Owing to all such allegations, Channi is learnt to be facing a tough time to rebuild a clean image and make sure that the perception does not go wrong among the masses. Party insiders said his clipped video with Jagir Kaur, without showing the part wherein he had bowed down before her in respect, had done a lot of damage to Channi and his teams were facing a tough time to undo it.

They said though Jagir Kaur had clarified that she did not find the gesture of Channi disrespectful to her in any manner, it was hard to convince back the masses as the circulation of the damaging videos was far more.

Prior to Phillaur, Channi had got a similar picture clicked with the women folk by sitting among them in the gathering at an Adampur village too.

#Charanjit Channi #Congress #Lok Sabha