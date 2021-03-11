Rajatam Utsav celebrated

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The third phase of Rajatam Utsav and the grand finale of the year-long festival were held in Police DAV Public School. The year-long series of online competitions reached their culmination in which 36 schools across India had participated. The event was held virtually on the Zoom platform and simultaneously live streamed on the school”s you tube channel. The grand finale was set rolling with the Principal Dr Rashmi Vij lighting the lamp. In her inaugural address she thanked the participating schools for their cooperation and support in making the event a grand success. BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Ludhiana, bagged the overall trophy of the event, followed by DAV Public School, BRS Nagar, Ludhiana, at the second place and Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, was placed third. Bhangra was presented by the students of Police DAV as the guest item.

Education tour of Science City

Innocent Hearts School, Loharan, organised an educational excursion for science club students of Class VII. During the visit students attained experience of science gallery, maths gallery, Illusion Gallery, Sports Gallery, Birds Century, Dome Theatre Virtual Reality Gallery, Climate Change Theatre. The students were amazed to see the real life experiences of science. They also enjoyed amazing 3D shows and laser shows. Then students went to the Climate Change Room where they learned about the causes of the changing seasons and got knowledge about what precautions are needed for sudden change of weather.

Workshop on sustainable living

Aristotle Society of Life Sciences, Department of Botany and Zoology, Lyallpur Khalsa College, organised Epoch-2022, a one-day workshop on ‘Sustainable Living’. There was an interactive lecture followed by practical demonstrations on ‘Waste to wealth’ were showcased for the benefit of the students and the staff of the college. Prof Jaswinder Kaur and Dr Gagandeep Kaur welcomed the guests by presenting potted medicinal plants. The guest speaker, Dr KS Thind, Cane Advisor, Sugarfed, Punjab and Dean, Faculty of Agriculture and Forestry, GNDU, during his presentation, emphasised that climate change at global level and climate volatility at local level were affecting all the spheres of life. The speaker drew upon his life-time experience in the field of agriculture and enlightened the students about sustainable agricultural practices, with special focus resource conservation in paddy cultivation including post-harvest management of rice straw.

Mega event ‘Navonmesh 2.0’

IK Gujral Punjab Technical University (IKGPTU) is going to organise a mega event for its all campus students. This event will help the students to present the creativity on stage. Last year the university organised the same event and around 100 students achieved certificates, trophies and appreciation. This event will continue for two days. University Vice Chancellor-cum-Principal Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Education, Punjab, Rahul Bhandari, will join the event as the chief guest. The event will feature a food festival and other events like Arrow Thon, Cad Maze and many more. The students will also get an opportunity to showcase their talent through photography, art and craft competitions.

Industrial Visit to Chohal

The PG department of Commerce and Management of PCM SD College for Women organised an industrial visit for the students to JCT Ltd. Chohal (Hoshiarpur). The main aim of the visit was to provide a practical insight into the working of the Operative Departments like production, finance, inspection, packing, etc. The students were taken on the company tour inside the campus into two groups. The information regarding the product and its manufacturing process right from the stage of raw material to the stage of finished goods was given by Prem, a senior employee from the administrative department. The students started their tour from the poly department where chemicals are used to make polymer which is a basic ingredient to make nylon filament, yarn, mono filament yarn and crimp yarn. Students were also informed about the role of temperature in maintaining the quality of the liquefied granules being converted into synthetic yarn. Floor inspection and centralised inspection were the key factors for sustaining the quality. Lastly, the students were taken to the packing division of the company.

Homage to Miss Florence

GNM students of St Soldier Nursing Training Institute, Khambra, observed International Nurses Day by paying tribute to Miss Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Principal Neeraj Sethi, staff and students paid tribute to Miss Florence Nightingale and appreciated the work done by her in the field of nursing. The students hold candles in their hands, where they remembered Miss Florence on her birthday and took an oath to work like her, dedicating the nursing profession with complete honesty and service to humanity. Students also cut the cake. A rangoli and poster making competition were specially organised on theme of “A Voice to Lead—Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health”. Principal Sethi while congratulating the students on International Nursing Day said this is a very responsible profession which we should carry out with full sincerity and heart. Vice Chairperson of St Soldier Group Sangeeta Chopra inspired nursing students to serve the people by taking inspiration from Miss Florence’s life.

National Technology Day celebrated

The Cyber Club and Science Club of MGN College of Education celebrated “National Technology Day” in the college premises. On this day, member of Cyber Club and Science Club prepared slogans to make the contribution of scientists and engineers for the development of Technology. Kashish with her speech made aware the members regarding the importance of celebration National Technology Day. Manpreet Kaur reflected on the integrated approach of science and technology for sustainable future. Principal Neelu Jhanji said science and technology have made our life easier and faster. She further added that we should always ensure that the inventions and discoveries in these fields are always used for the benefits of entire human race. Dr Seema Rani and Shivani Gulati coordinated the event. Jaspreet Kaur of 10+2 won the poster making competition, Kajal”s team won quiz.

Session on Safe Construction Practices

A technical session was arranged by the Department of Civil Engineering at Mehr Chand Polytechnic College on ‘Safe Construction Practices’ to make the students aware about the various do’s and don’ts while supervising the Civil Construction works. This one-day programme was held under a joint exercise with Tata Tiscon in association with Consultancy Cell, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana. Under this pilot project the students will make more and more prospective house builders aware about the importance of safe building practices. Dr. Rajeev Bhatia, Head of Department, told that this is one of the unique exercise being done in the region to involve students in making the house builders aware about the various construction problems and their solutions. Representative from Tata Tiscon Pardeep Malhotra briefed the students about the programme objectives and the importance of good quality materials specially the steel reinforcement.

International Nurses Day Celebrated

Eklavya School observed International Nurses Day. Director Seema Handa talked about the contribution of Florence Nightingale. She said, “The Covid-19 pandemic is a stark reminder of the vital role nurses play. Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against outbreaks, we will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage.” Every year we observe May 12 as International Nurses Day along with the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Principal Komal Arora expressed great significance to express her deep gratitude for nurses and health workers around the world. Nurses are the vision for future healthcare. The Middle school students made First Aid box. The senior school students gave a speech on Health worker and gave thanks to frontline workers. Administrator Dimple Malhotra discussed about extraordinary acts of nurses and dedication and hard work of nurses and other health workers during pandemic.