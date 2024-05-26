Report for poll duty or face action, ARO tells absentees

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, May 25

Over 30 government employees skipped the second rehearsal held for polling staff here recently. Taking a serious note of the negligence amounting to breach of official duty in connection with the elections, Jashanjit Singh, Phagwara Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), issued warning to the absentee staff to report for poll duty on May 26 or face civil and criminal prosecution proceedings and disciplinary action.

ARO Jashanjit Singh has written to Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti to act accordingly as per rules. He also issued show-cause notices to all absentee government employees under Section 134 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 as to why action should not be taken against them for abstaining from the poll duty.

The ARO has also asked SP Bhatti to ensure their presence on Sunday. He said a case would be registered against every absentee in the third rehearsal which would be held at Guru Nanak College here tomorrow.

He asked the poll staff to discharge their duties with utmost dedication and sincerity to ensure the conduct of the elections in a free, fair, peaceful, smooth and transparent manner.

