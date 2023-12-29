RoundGlass Tehang lads romp home

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

RoundGlass Tehang won the 2nd RoundGlass Grassroots Hockey League 2023 (U-16 boys) by defeating RoundGlass Mithapur in penalty shoot-out (4-3) here today. Both teams were tied at 2-2 at the end of the allotted time.

Sarpal Singh, founder, Round Glass, Olympian Ajitpal Singh, captain of the 1975 World Cup winning Indian team, and Olympian Harbinder Singh distributed prizes among the winners at the Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium here.

The winning team got a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh and the Olympian Varinder Singh trophy, while the runners-up team was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 50,000 and a trophy. The team, RoundGlass Baba Bakala, finishing on the third position was awarded with a cash prize of Rs 25,000 and a trophy.

Late Olympian Varinder Singh’s wife Manjit Kaur, sons Gurpreet Singh, Harpreet Singh and daughter-in-law Kuldeep Kaur were also honoured.

The organising committee of the league declared Gurjit Singh of RoundGlass Tehang as the best coach and gave him a cash prize of Rs 11,000. Harshdeep Singh of Round Glass Tehang was declared the best player of the league and was given a cash prize of Rs 11,000.

Olympian Shankar Laxman Best Goalkeeper Award was given to Manmeet Singh of RoundGlass Butala, Olympian Prithipal Singh Best Full Back Award was given to Sanmukh Singh of Mithapur, Olympian Surjit Singh Best Half Back Award was given to Harshpreet Singh of RoundGlass Nikke Ghuman and Gagandeep Singh of RoundGlass Baba Bakala was given the Olympian Udham Singh Best Forward Award. These players got a cash prize of Rs 5,100 each.

In the final match, RoundGlass Tehang and RoundGlass Mithapur showed excellent game. Mithapur’s Navpreet Mahay scored a goal (1-0) in the 10th minute of the game. In the 18th minute of the game, Tehang captain Harshdeep Singh converted the penalty stroke into a goal and levelled the score (1-1). In the 32nd minute of the game, Prince Kumar of Tehang took the score to 2-1. In the 38th minute of the game, Mithapur lost a chance to equalise when their captain Sunmukh Singh could not convert the penalty stroke into a goal. In the 60th minute of the game, Mithapur’s Ekamdeep Singh scored a goal to level the score (2-2). With the score remaining 2-2 at the end of the allotted time, the decision had to be decided via penalty shoot-out, which ended in favour of Round Glass Tehing (4-3).

Tehang’s goalkeeper Namanpreet Singh was adjudged the man of the match. He was awarded with the Alpha Hockey Stick.

In the first semi-finals, RoundGlass Tehang defeated Round Glass Sansarpur (2-0) and entered the final. For Tehang, captain Harshdeep Singh scored in the 8th minute and Gurpreet in the 24th minute.

In the second semi-finals, RoundGlass Mithapur defeated RoundGlass Baba Bakala (1-0) and entered the final. In the 14th minute of the game, Bikas scored a field goal for the winning team.

