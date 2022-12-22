Science congress shows children at their creative best

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 21

More than 350 school students have set off to exhibit their innovative science projects at the 30th State Level Children’s Science Congress (CSC) being hosted by DAV University. The Science Congress is being organised by the Punjab State Council for Science and Technology (PSCST) in collaboration with SCERT, Department of School Education, Punjab, and DAV University.

About 150 projects revolving around the theme ‘Understanding ecosystem for health and well-being’ aim at seeking solution to complex environmental issues through micro-management. The projects brought by the schoolchildren from various government and private schools were adjudged best at the district level. They would be evaluated by the experts and the selected projects would compete at the national level competition to be held in Ahmedabad in January 2023.

The event was jointly inaugurated by Dr KS Bath, Joint Director, PSCST, and Dr Manoj Kumar,

Vice-Chancellor, DAV University. Dr Bath said the Children’s Science Congress (CSC) was a unique pan-India platform to provide opportunity to school science students for understanding societal challenges in their neighbourhood through small research projects and suggest scientific solutions for their redressal.

Dr Manoj Kumar said he was pleased to discover that the students at a very young age had started thinking about preserving global ecology through small initiatives in their neighbourhood.

Various dignitaries present at the event included Dr Shruti Shukla, Deputy Director of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), and Gursharan Singh, District Education Officer (Schools). The event was coordinated by Dr Mandakini Thakur, Scientist, PSCST, Harjit Bawa, DM-Science, Jalandhar, and Dr Puja Rattan, Associate Professor, DAV University, Jalandhar.