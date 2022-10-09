Science exhibition at dips school

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: DIPS School, Urban Estate, organized a science exhibition was organised to generate interest towards science among children. During the exhibition, the students prepared working and non-working models like smart dustbin, thermal-power plant and artificial intelligence prototypes. The students presented their models while explaining their operations. Principal Meenakshi Mehta praised the students for their efforts. She said the main objective of the exhibition was to create inspire and strengthen young minds so that they could overcome the difficulties they face. CEO Monica Mandotra said that the subject of science may seem difficult to see or hear, but when you try to read and understand it with interest, it is a very interesting subject.

KMV celebrates World Rose Day

The department of chemistry, Kanya Maha Vidyalaya, organised a national level competition, Welfare of Cancer Patients, on World Rose Day under the aegis of CURIE grant. The event was organised both offline and online and more than 200 students across the country participated in it. The students shared thoughts and messages on the welfare of cancer patients. Students also prepared cards and video messages for the cancer patients. The students with best cards and video messages were awarded. Principal Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated all the students.

Investiture ceremony at Apeejay

The Department of Psychology, Apeejay College of Fine Arts, organised the Investiture Ceremony for Psychology Forum 2022-23. On the occasion, the alumnis and Counselling Psychologists Sheenu Kochhar and Shurya Sharma were present. They shared their experiences of being a part of the college with the students. The members of the Forum — Simran Bawa, Sidharth Sharma, Mehek Arora, Priyanka Gupta, Keerti Mahendru and Pranav received the forum badges. Principal Neerja Dhingra said in present times, mental health is as vital as physical health. She appreciated the efforts of students for the smooth conduct of the ceremony.