Security personnel take out flag march in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, June 3

To strengthen the sense of security among people, the police, along with paramilitary forces, took out a flag march here today a day ahead of the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections.

DSP Jaspreet Singh, who led the flag march, said the administration was duty-bound to maintain peace during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections. Anti-social elements would not be allowed to disturb peace in the city.

The DSP appealed to people that if anyone tries to disturb the peace by spreading rumours, they should immediately inform the administration and the Police Department so that action could be taken against mischievous elements.

Assistant Returning Officer Jashanjit Singh said the administration was keeping a close eye on every activity. He also appealed to people to extend their support in maintaining peace.

