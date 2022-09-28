 Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service : The Tribune India

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

After 28 years, GNDU gets the honour

Shahkot lad gets NSS award for ‘selfless’ social service

Maninderjit Singh receives the NSS award for 2020-21 from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 27

Maninderjit Singh (23), a student of post graduate diploma in computer applications (PGDCA) of Lyallpur Khalsa College, has won the National Service Scheme (NSS) Award for 2020-21 for his commendable services as an active NSS volunteer under the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. He received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in a special ceremony organised at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on September 24.

Lyallpur Khalsa College staff welcome Maninderjit upon his arrival on the campus. Sarabjit Singh

He was the only student from Punjab who had received this award. He was also one among the 40 volunteers selected for awards from across the country. Besides, this was for the first time in 28 years that a student of Guru Nanak Dev University or its affiliated colleges had received this honour. The last time a student of GNDU won this award was in 1994, informed Satpal Singh, chief programme officer, NSS, Lyallpur Khalsa College.

After 28 years, GNDU gets the honour

Maninderjit Singh of Lyallpur Khalsa College was the only student from Punjab among the 40 awardees selected from across the country

Also, this is for the first time in 28 years that a student of Guru Nanak Dev University or its affiliated colleges has received the honour

He said, the NSS, which was launched as part of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth centenary celebrations in 1969 in 37 universities with 40,000 students, primarily focused on leadership and personality development of students through community service. “Since then, the NSS has spread to nearly 396 universities, 16,331 colleges and institutions and 28,621 senior secondary schools, covering more than 38 lakh student volunteers across the country”, he added.

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, Maninderjit, a resident of Baupur Khurd in Shahkot, said he joined the NSS in 2019 while he was pursuing MA in political science from Lyallpur Khalsa College. He said he was then an introvert person, and his teachers motivated him to join the NSS for confidence building and personality development.

“I am completely a changed person now. I am deeply involved in social service both as a NSS volunteer and individually, exploring ‘myself’ through social service and trying to make a difference in the lives of people living in rural areas, and those who are unaware about their basic rights,” he said. Talking about the work he did as NSS volunteer in all these years, Maninderjit said he majorly worked in spreading awareness regarding sustainable environment, health and women empowerment through poster-making, rallies and campaigns. “I helped district administration officials during floods in Doaba region in 2019. I stayed in the villages then for nearly a month till the situation improved and helped village residents by arranging food for them. I cleaned the pond in my village, and made people aware about the effects of plastic on marine life”, he added.

He further said apart from planting trees, donating blood, he had actively spread awareness about how to decompose paddy with paddy decomposer, and had gone door-to-door to meet farmers to convince them not to indulge in stubble burning.

“I also visited schools to make students aware about drug addiction, AIDS, POCSO Act, and motivated them to join NSS”, he said, adding that he was also awarded the Young Warrior award by Unicef India for his services to defeat covid-19. He said as NSS has changed his vision and outlook, he now aims to work for the welfare of society, and is now preparing for the civil services exam.

Principal Lyallpur Khalsa College, Gurpinder Singh Samra said along with certificate and medal, Maninderjit was given Rs 1 lakh cash prize. He congratulated him and the college’s NSS team led by Satpal Singh for this achievement. He also encouraged other students to indulge in such social activities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

AAP puts Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari on notice over 'extortion' clip

2
Punjab

Punjab CM moves confidence motion in state Assembly, accuses BJP of bid to topple govt

3
Nation

Dhami in Delhi, second visit in past eight days, sparks off speculations amid public anger over shocking Ankita Bhandari murder

4
Punjab

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

5
Nation

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

6
Chandigarh

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

7
Brand Connect

Total Health Keto Gummies Australia & NZ Reviews, Chemist Warehouse, Shark Tank Shocking Side Effects 2022

8
Punjab

Where is ex-CM Channi? Want to ask him about ‘anti-people’ decisions he took: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Cong

9
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

10
Nation

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

Don't Miss

View All
Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Top News

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...

Himachal senior Congress leader Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit to hear it on Friday as the firs...


Cities

View All

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Christian community blocks GT road in Amritsar

Lakhimpur incident: Farmers to block trains on October 3

Tarn Taran: PWD contractual staff up in arms

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Book violators, MTP wing officials for road damage, says Amritsar civic body

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Eyeing revenue, CHB to lease out old building

Eyeing revenue, Chandigarh Housing Board to lease out old building

No lane for parking, oblivious visitors made to pay hefty penalty at Chandigarh Railway Station

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Dengue stings 33 in Panchkula district

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case

Daily hearing in Centre-Delhi Govt case from Nov 9

Delhi HC restrains AAP from making defamatory remarks against L-G

Delhi Excise Policy case: CBI arrests businessman Vijay Nair

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Demands not met, sanitation workers stay away from work

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Wheelchair-bound 85-yr-old Jalandhar woman unable to get pension

Jalandhar: PO arrested with 20 gm of heroin

Improve customer care services, bankers told

Campus notes: 3-yr diploma in Architecture begins

Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Samrala: Man mediates in scuffle, beaten to death by three

Ludhiana MC issues work order to contractor for constructing road by using plastic waste

Two nabbed with 1.57-kg heroin

7 mobile phones seized from Ludhiana jail

Sidhwan Bet BDPO, block samiti chairman nabbed

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Dengue continues to sting Patiala residents, 7 more taken ill

Jagat Guru Nanak Dev Punjab State Open University offers govt schoolteachers 100% fee exemption for all programmes

Four gangsters involved in sarpanch’s murder in Patiala arrested