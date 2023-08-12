Punjabi singer Singga booked for promoting gun culture

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 11

The Kapurthala police have registered a case against singer Manpreet Singh, who goes by the stage name Singga, and five others for promoting obscenity and gun culture in his 2022 song ‘Still Alive’. The complaint was lodged at the Kapurthala city police station and a case under Sections 294 (obscenity) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was registered against the singer.

The case has been filed on the basis of a complaint by Bhim Rao Force president Amandeep Sahota who has alleged that through his songs, the singer incited the youth of Punjab to take the wrong path by promoting weapons.

The FIR also nominates producer BK Singh, director Amandeep Singh, Virun Verma, Sonu Gill and song editor Jatin Arora. The song ‘Still Alive’ has 3.1 million views on YouTube. Singga himself has 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

Not new to controversy, the singer also had a complaint registered against him two years ago in Mohali. The Kapurthala city police station SHO said, “A complaint has been received from the chief of the Bhim Rao Force after which an inquiry was initiated. An FIR has been registered.”

