Singer Jyotica Tangri nominated for Dadasaheb Phalke award

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 19

“After her father's death, people started asking me to marry her off. But I made sure that she could do anything she wanted to. And today, she has made it this far. Now all of them are proud of Jyotica,” shared Neelam Bhawna Tangri, the mother of singer Jyotica Tangri.

Singing sensation from Jalandhar, Jyotica Tangri (30), who has several classics to her credit like Pallo Latke and Main fir bhi tujhko chahungi, has been nominated for the Dadasaheb Phalke Film Foundation Award. And it is a proud moment for her mother. While talking to The Tribune, her mother shared that it was a moment and feeling that could not be explained in words. She gushed about her daughter getting such a coveted award.

Neelam said that knowing her daughter’s talent and witnessing years of hard work, she could not let her daughter just get married and stay behind. “My elder son and I asked Jyotica to move ahead in life and get settled in Mumbai. Look how far she has come now. She is doing great in her life,” said Neelam, beaming with pride.

“Jyotica was very young when her teacher recognised her singing talent and felt that she could win the Harivallabh sangeet sammelan. And that is what happened. But unfortunately, before her teacher could see my daughter make her mark in Bollywood, he passed away,” a visibly emotional Neelam shared, adding, “But I am sure that he is still up there, looking down on her proudly."

The proud mother said that Jyotica is so dedicated to singing that she would never miss any of her lessons when she was a child. “She would refuse to go to family gatherings and would always prioritise her singing lessons," she said.

“As she will receive her award tomorrow in Mumbai, I will be here in the city praying for her success,” Neelam Tangri signed off.