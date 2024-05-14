Students do their schools proud, shine in CBSE Class X, XII examinations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 12

Delhi Public School students shone bright in the CBSE Class XII Board examination. Mahtab Kaur from the commerce stream has attained 97.4 per cent. Rachit Jain from the same stream has got 97 per cent followed by Ishaan Gulati from the non-medical stream scoring 96.6 per cent. As many as 39 per cent students have secured more than 90 per cent aggregate while 74 per cent students scored above 80 per cent. Notably, nine students have achieved a perfect score of 100 across various subjects.

Innocent Hearts School in a jubilant mood after the declaration of results in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Cambridge Co-ed School

The students of Cambridge Co-ed School have attained a good performance in Class X and XII CBSE results. Anish Chawla and Anvee Puri of Grade X have scored the highest percentile (98) and topped the school. The second position was secured by Manya Gupta with 97.4 per cent. Ishkeerat Singh, Pulkit Bhatia and Savar Sharma added another feather to the cap by securing the third position with 97.2 per cent. In Plus Two science stream, Manan Jain scored 96.2 per cent; Fatehjot Singh scored 93.8 and Hansika Minia scored 93.4 per cent. In commerce, Arnav Mahajan bagged the top position with 93 per cent; Samira Talwar secured the second position with 92.6 per cent and Arneet Kang bagged the third position with 91.6 per cent. In Humanities, Sandhi Kaul and Saanvi Mehra secured the first positions with 87.2 per cent.

Sanskriti KMV School in a jubilant mood after the declaration of results in Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tagore’s International Smart School

Tagore’s International Smart School’s Class X and Class XII results were declared by the CBSE. Director Ruchika Jain congratulated the students. In Class X, Khushi Manchanda got 97 per cent, Amber Jain 95, Chetan 94.2, Srishti 93.2, Arman 92.2, Panya 91.4, Dipanshu 91 and Harshita 90.4 per cent. In Class 12, Sakshi scored 93.8 per cent, Harshit Khanna scored 91.6, Ananya Jain scored 91.4, Ansh Arora scored 90.4 and Prabhleen Kaur scored 90 per cent.

Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara

The students Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, came up with a good performance in Class XII CBSE results. From medical stream, Srishti Malhotra topped with 96.8 per cent in the school, followed by Swati Shukla with 93.6 at second position and Gursewak Singh with 90 per cent at third position. From Humanities stream, Pushkar Soni added another feather to the cap by securing 95.8 per cent followed by Mankirat Kaur with 90.6. From non-medical stream, Lavanya Sharma clinched first position in school by securing 95.4 per cent. She is followed by Khushi with 95.2 and Devishi Gera with 95. From commerce stream, Vani Dhingra bagged the first position by securing 93 per cent, followed by Saiyam Bedi with 92.8 and Diviya Sonwani with 92.4 per cent at second and third position, respectively.

Cambridge International School, Phagwara

Cambridge International School , Phagwara, witnesses good results. Amanpreet Kaur (Humanities) brought accolades to the school by achieving 98.6 per cent and becoming the district topper, Amber Aujla (Humanities) and Anuja Jain (Commerce) got 96.6 per cent, Simran Sethi (Non-medical) and Shreya Madaan (Commerce) got 96 per cent, Gursimar Kaur (Commerce) and Atishey Jain (Non-medical) scored 95.2 per cent. Bismanpreet Kaur (Commerce), Aprajita Handa (Humanities) and Simrandeep Kaur (Humanities) got 95 per cent marks.

Prita Lee Lesson School, Kapurthala

Students of Prita Lee Lesson School, Kapurthala, came up with stellar performances in Class X Board exams. Topping the charts is Ritanjali who has scored 98.6 per cent. Following closely behind is Piyush Kanojia with 96.2 and Manya Bhatnagar with 93%. Dolly Singh, Managing Director, congratulated the toppers.

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Sr Sec School, Kpt Road

Grade 12 and 10 students of Seth Hukam Chand SD Public Senior Secondary Kpt Road, have attained a high percentage. In Class XII Non-medical, Palak Aggarwal has got 96 cent marks. In Commerce, Nishant Sharma secured 94 per cent marks, Srishti secured 92, Dilpreet Kaur secured 91.4 and Tanvi Rana, Sargunpreet and Ajayvir secured 91 per cent marks. In Humanities, Mitali Ray scored 93 per cent marks and Muskan and Diksha secured 91 per cent. In Class X, Harpreet Kaur secured 95 per cent, Arshpreet Virk and Samridhi Luthra secured 93 %.

Ivy World School

Ivy World School students have brought good results in Grade X CBSE examination. Harmehar Kaur has scored 96.6 per cent, followed by Hargunjot Kaur at second position with 95.8. Manjaap Singh secured third position with 95.2, Aamin Bhullar secured fourth position with 94.8, Shifa Arora and Yashika Gupta secured fifth position with 94.4, followed by Daksh Bhandari 93.2, Hargundeep Kaur with 92.8 , Rishita Duggal with 92.8 , Harnoor Kaur with 92.6, Diya Behal with 92.2, Gurvir Singh Aujla with 91.2, Puneetpal Singh with 91, Paras 91, Shivanshi Luthra with 91 and Angadvir Singh with 90.4 per cent. From among Plus Two students, Sujai Bhardwaj clinched the first position with 95.4 per cent in Commerce stream followed by Vatsal Jain with 94.6, also from Commerce stream, Ishant Mahajan with 93.4 per cent in Science stream and Mayank Behal and Harshit Verma with 92.2 per cent from Commerce stream. Director Aditi Vasal and faculty congratulated the parents and students on their achievements.

CJS Public School

The meritorious students of the CJS Public School have brought laurels to the school in CBSE Class X results. While Nakul Rawat topped the school with 94.8 per cent marks. Kashish scored 94.4, Ridhi Verma scored 94.2, Gurkirat Singh scored 93.4, Simranjeet Kaur scored 93.2 , Drishti got 93, Sania got 92.8, Akanksha scored 92.6, Navriti Chaudhary scored 92.4, Kirti Verma scored 91.8, Aditi Patyal and Harmanpreet Kaur got 91.4, Kirti and Varun got 91.2 and Jaskirat Singh scored 91 per cent. One student got centum in Punjabi. In Plus Two, Khushboo topped the school with 94 per cent marks, Taranpreet Singh scored 92.8 per cent, Pragun Sabharwal scored 91.2, Mehak Dhir scored 90.8, Satnam Singh scored 90 per cent. Principal Dr Ravi Suta congratulated the students.

Shiv Jyoti Public School

Shiv Jyoti Public School got good results in CBSE Class XII Board results. Kritika of Commerce stream stood first scoring 94.8 per cent marks followed by Nandini with 94.6 per cent and Tanvi Sharma with 92.2. In medical stream, Anushka Gupta stood first by scoring 93.4 per cent. In non-medical stream, Rakshita Sharma stood first by scoring 91.4 per cent. In Humanities, Bhoomika stood first by getting 89.2 per cent.

Seth Hukam Chand SD School, New Prem Nagar

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, New Prem Nagar’s CBSE Class X and XII results were outstanding. Principal Mamta Bahl said that in Class 10, Krish Narula stood first with 97.8 per cent, Viren Dhall second with 95.2 and Swati Sharma and Ved Prakash Tiwari jointly third with 94 per centmarks. In Plus Two, Kushal Chopra stood first in the commerce stream with 95.8 per cent, Vanshika Khanna second with 94.8 and Janhvi Kapoor third with 93.6 per cent marks. Manya Kapoor stood first in Science stream with 93.2 per cent, Akshita Gupta second with 91 per cent. In addition, Simranjit Kaur of Arts stream stood first with 85 per cent.

State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt

Class X students of State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, have scored well. Yasha Fatima got 97.2 per cent and Jasleen scored 95.2. Manmit scored 95 per cent. Tiya scored a competing 93 per cent while Muskan scored a magnificent 93 while Pardeep scored 92.2 per cent. Adhyayan Bahl scored a fabulous 91 per cent while 90 per cent was scored by Gurjind. In Plus Two, Moksh has scored 95 per cent marks in Commerce. Tushar Singh scored an overall 93 per cent and Bhavna Paul achieved an overall 92 per cent. Principal Savina Bahl was glad to see the proud faces of parents as well as the students.

Guru Amar Dass Public School

Guru Amar Dass Public School showed good results in Class 12 CBSE results declared on Monday. Harshdeep Kaur scored 94.4, Rajveer Singh Parmar scored 92.4 and Parneet Kaur scored 91.6 percent in Humanities stream. HarleenKaur scored 90.6 in the Commerce stream. Maurya Raheja scored 90 per cent in Non-medical stream whereas Tanishq Kaur Josan scored 89.2 in the Medical stream and became toppers in their respective streams. In Class X, Manreet Kaur scored 96.8 per cent and stood first, Abhijit Singh scored 95 per cent and Karanvir Singh scored 94.6.

The Nobel School

In the Nobel School, Plus Two student Simran secured 96.4 per cent marks (Commerce), Harkamal Kaur secured 94.8 per cent marks (Commerce), Manvir Kaur secured 94.6 per cent marks (Commerce), Kriti Mahajan secured 93.2 per cent (Non-medical) and Jasmine Kaur secured 92.2 per cent marks (Commerce). In Class X, the school marked 100 per cent result. The school’s chairman, Prof CL Kochher congratulated the students.

Army Public School, Cantt

The students of Army Public School, Jalandhar Cantt, proved their mettle in Class X results. Yashi, Priyanshu Singh and Suryansh topped the school with 96.80% per cent. Renuka Chaudhary got 95.40 while Saihaj Kaur secured 95.20 per cent. Principal Dr Saksham Singh congratulated the parents of the meritorious students.

Sankriti KMV School

Sanskriti KMV School Class X graders have got a high score. Mannat has 98.2 per cent, Palak Heer has 96.8, Tamanna and Jasleen Sethi 96.2, Niyati 94.6, Ashvika 94.4, Deepika 94.2, Parneet 93.8, Shreya Garg 93.4, Karamveer 93, Naman Dhawan and Mridul 92.8, Anshika Chaudhary 92, Saksham Thakur 91.6, Kashish Sharma and Shaina Mahajan 91.4, Nitin Thind 91.2 and Anshika 91 per cent. In Plus Two, Rachit Aggarwal has got 97.8 per cent, Lovepreet Kaur 95, Sanjana Badhan and Kritika 94.6 per cent. Principal Monga lauded the students for their accomplishments.

Mayor World School

Mayor World School students have got top positions in Class XII and Class X CBSE Board exams. The first position in Class X was clinched by Raaghav Malhotra and Veda Jain securing 96.8 per cent each, whereas the second position was secured by Meir Singh Pandher, attaining 96.2 per cent. The third position was held by Shubraj Singh obtaining 95.8. In Class XII Science stream, Kushagra Jain and Prabhjot Kaur scored 91.2 per cent each and bagged the first position while Chinmaye Jain and Navya Aggarwal stood second with 90.4 per cent each. In Commerce stream, Sjonum Walia bagged the first position with 95 per cent, closely followed by Krishna Gupta at second position with 92.4 per cent. In Humanities stream, Arnav Chaudhary bagged the first position with 90.8 per cent.

Innocent Hearts School

Students of Innocent Hearts School have scored well in CBSE exams. In Green Model Town branch, Class XII Non-medical stream, Abhinav Aggarwal has got 97.2 per cent, Daksh Gupta 95.8, Ananya Kapoor 95.6 and Shreshth Verma 93.6 per cent. In Commerce stream, Mehak Dhingra got 96.6, Harshit Bhatia 96, Ishan and Ekam Sachdeva scored 95.8 per cent. In Medical, Angel and Pakhee got 92 .6 per cent and Tarun 92.1 per cent. In Loharan branch, from Commerce stream Vardan Seth scored 96.2 per cent, Arnav Gupta scored 94 and Armaan Seth got 93.8 per cent. In Humanities, Yashika Sharma scored 91.2 per cent. In Nurpur branch, from Commerce stream, Vonisha scored 93 per cent, Amoldeep scored 92. In Class X, top achievers are Nilesh Dutta with 99.4 per cent. Tanish Sharma got 98.6 per cent, Sargun Arora 98.2 and Ojas Vermani 98 per cent. Dr Anup Bowry, Chairman, Innocent Hearts Group, congratulated the teachers and parents.

Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg

Students of Apeejay School, Mahavir Marg, have scored well in CBSE Class Xll Board examination. Its achievers include Aryan Suri with 98.2 per cent in Science stream, Rehan Chhura with 96.6 in Commerce stream and Purva Aneja 96 per cent. The toppers in Class X are Riddhiman Rai scoring 98 per cent, Yuvraaj Arora and Kritika Gupta scored 97.8 per cent. Principal Sangeeta Nistandra congratulated and blessed the achievers.

