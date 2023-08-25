Sultanpur Lodhi SDM Jaspreet assumes charge

Kapurthala, August 24
As Sultanpur Lodhi continues to grapple with the flood situation for a month, the sub-division has got a new SDM.
A 2018-batch PCS officer, Jaspreet Singh took over as the Sultanpur Lodhi SDM. He was accorded a warm welcome by his staff. Earlier, he was posted as Sunam Udham Singh Wala SDM. He said orders and schemes of the Punjab Government and the district administration would be implements across the sub-division. Jaspreet Singh had also held the charges of Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib Assistant Commissioner and Bassi Pathana SDM.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chandrayaan-3: India's frugal moon mission stuns world
Pak media gives wide coverage; ex-minister calls it ‘great m...
PM Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping agree on more efforts for LAC pullback
On BRICS sidelines, bring up delay in border resolution
BRICS to welcome 6 more members
Argentina, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will joi...
Arms used by 4 Sidhu Moosewala shooters yet to be recovered
Gangster Sachin’s extradition from Azerbaijan of little help