Sultanpur Lodhi SDM Jaspreet assumes charge

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, August 24

As Sultanpur Lodhi continues to grapple with the flood situation for a month, the sub-division has got a new SDM.

A 2018-batch PCS officer, Jaspreet Singh took over as the Sultanpur Lodhi SDM. He was accorded a warm welcome by his staff. Earlier, he was posted as Sunam Udham Singh Wala SDM. He said orders and schemes of the Punjab Government and the district administration would be implements across the sub-division. Jaspreet Singh had also held the charges of Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib Assistant Commissioner and Bassi Pathana SDM.

#Kapurthala #Sultanpur Lodhi