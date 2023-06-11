Summer Fun at CT World School

Jalandhar: A seven-day summer camp was held at CT World School from June 2 to June 9. Around 100 children explored their potential and expressed their creativity in art, craft, dance, yoga, science, and information technology. From pool parties to robotics, each day was an exciting surprise to participate in. Highlights of the summer camp were the power-packed dance classes by Rajan Syal, Parindey Academy. Among the notable sessions were those conducted by the CT Group’s skilled chefs on cooking without fire activity and lectures on robotics delivered by CT Group’s IT experts.

Softball players honoured at kmv

National-level gold medalist softball players of Kanya Maha Vidyalaya — Ramandeep Kaur, Heera Kumari, Madhavi and Prakash Kaur — were honoured by the Punjab Sports Department for their excellent performance in sports. In this respect, they were also given an amount of Rs 5 lakh each for their brilliant performance. It is notable that these meritorious students have represented Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, and the state in various competitions and have received various medals from time to time. Along with them, Heera Kumari and Madhavi have also represented India in the Asian Softball Championship. Principal Prof. Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi congratulated the champions.

Training camp for teachers at DIPS

Teachers training was organised by DIPS School, Surranussi, for the development of teachers in the field of teaching. Principal Renuka Guleria gave detailed information to teachers about effective blackboard writing, quality assessment and assurance Framework and strengthening mental health through various video sessions. Giving information about effective writing, she said the most important thing is good handwriting, symmetry, class size, number of students, etc. should be taken care of. The most important thing in this process is to encourage children to write and take full care of the needs of students with disabilities in the inclusive classroom.

Workshop on Hair Treatment held

The department of cosmetology of Hansraj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised a daylong workshop on keratin hair treatment and hair cuts by expert Tanveer Ahmed and Aamir in which they gave a basic knowledge of keratin treatment and along with its benefits. He also explained that how we can protect our chemical treated hair through keratin and also gave the demonstration of complete technique of it and solved the doubts of students regarding this treatment. Principal Prof Ajay Sareen honoured the guests and congratulated the faculty and students and motivated to continue such workshops in future.

Workshop on communication skills

An interactive and engaging three-day workshop from June 7 to June 9 was conducted for the teachers of Swami Sant Dass Public School by Sharad Manocha, Professor of English, DAV College Jalandhar. The teachers were told some important dynamics of public speaking like posture, body language and vocabulary to make an impact. He also delved into daily use of grammar and an insight was given into basic use of tenses. A special one-day workshop was conducted for the English faculty on ‘language and literature and helpful techniques for engaging the students were shared.

Janbhagidari Activities organised

As per the directions of the National Council for Teacher Education, the internal quality cell of Montgomery Guru Nanak College of Education conducted Janbhagidari activities to commemorate India’s G20 Presidency. Under this, poem recitation competition was organised on the theme ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’. Mamta Chingotra got the first prize, Dawinderjit Kaur stood second and Mehak got third prize. An exhibition of paintings on different themes, such as education, gender sensitisation, mental well-being was also organised.

Swimming session at Agi Global

Salwinderjit Kaur, chairperson of the Agi Global School, inaugurated the swimming session for the children of the school. In her address she emphasised the training of the swimming for every child and said it’s is a complete sport for children and every child must learn it. She said all children of the school who were interested in swimming will be trained fully by the swimming coaches, even for the toddlers also. Princiapl Surinder Kaur said that the appointment of swimming coaches for children of the school will go a long way for creating swimming teams of the school for participation in the district and state level championship. The children of the school enthusiastically participated and enjoyed the swimming session. TNS