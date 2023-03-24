Teachers protest NEP, Schools of Eminence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 23

The Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, organised a state-level awareness seminar at Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall on Thursday to protest the New Education Policy-2020 (NEP) and ‘Schools of Excellence’ scheme.

The seminar was led by its state president Vikram Dev Singh and general secretary Mukesh Kumar. A protest march was also taken out from Desh Bhagat Yadgar Hall to Press Club Chowk, where members of the DTF, along with other teachers, sent a ‘letter’ to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann through the district administration, raising questions over its pilot project ‘Schools of Eminence’.