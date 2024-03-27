Toll-free number 1950 launched to get info related to elections: DC

Tribune News Service

Kapurthala, March 26

Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Amit Kumar Panchal today held a meeting with all Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), police officials and nodal officers to review the preparations and arrangements for Lok Sabha polls.

Accompanied with SSP Vatsala Gupta, DC Panchal pointed out that law and order situation should be maintained at all costs during elections, besides timely accomplishing adequate arrangements at all polling stations.

He said security and vigil should be increased as the election process was gaining momentum so as to ensure free and fair polls.

The DC also took detailed information from all AROs and asked them to increase vigil in their areas in association with the police and other officials concerned.

SSP Vatsala Gupta also directed police officials to further enhance daily vigil, besides setting up nakas at all boundaries of Kapurthala district. She said all suspicious activities should be tapped so that requisite actions could be taken, if needed.

The DC also interacted with nodal officers to review the ongoing SVEEP activities, training of polling staff, providing material to polling parties and implementation of the model code of conduct.

He also directed the expenditure monitoring committee to keep records of political activities and the expenditure incurred on these programmes. He said complaints and requests received on cVigil, Samadhan and Suvidha apps should be resolved within the stipulated time as given by the ECI. A voter helpline had also been set up at the District Administrative Complex and a dedicated toll-free helpline no. 1950 had been launched to facilitate public to get any info related to polls, he said.

Prominent among those present in the meeting included Municipal Commissioner Anupam Kaler, ADC Shikha Bhagat, SP (D) Sarbjit Rai, SP (Traffic) Tejbir Singh, SP (Headquarters) Gurpreet Singh, SP Manjit Singh, Phagwara SP Rupinder Kaur, SDMs Irwin Kaur, Jashanjit Singh, Sanjeev Sharma and Jaspreet Singh, Phagwara MC Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, Election Tehsildar Manjit Kaur and officials of various departments.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kapurthala #Lok Sabha