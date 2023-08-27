University felicitates outstanding students

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 26

Lovely Professional University (LPU) recently held its 14th Annual Honour Ceremony to acknowledge and celebrate achievements of its students across various domains. The event, held at the Shanti Devi Mittal Auditorium on the occasion of World Entrepreneurs’’ Day, was presided over by Rakesh Bharti Mittal, vice-chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

At the ceremony, LPU awarded cash prizes, totalling Rs 1.48 crore, to exceptional students who demonstrated exemplary performance. These outstanding individuals were also bestowed with the prestigious ‘’University Rolls of Honour’’. The event saw the presence of the parents of the awardee-students, who were proud witnesses of their children’’s accomplishments.

The distinguished achievers who were recognised at the ceremony included academic toppers and researchers with a CGPA of 9.5 and above, national and international level sportspersons, winners of AIU competitions, volunteers engaged in community services, participants in the Republic Day Kartavya Path Parade, as well as innovators and entrepreneurs. Each year, LPU takes the opportunity to honour the remarkable achievements of its students throughout the academic session during the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Rakesh Bharti Mittal emphasised the privilege of receiving education at LPU and congratulated the awardees for their extraordinary accomplishments. He highlighted the transformative power of education and its role in shaping the future of India. Mittal also emphasised the importance of competitiveness and encouraged the students to continue striving for excellence in all of their endeavours.

Founder Chancellor of LPU and Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Ashok Kumar Mittal, expressed his heartfelt congratulations to the prize-winning students and their parents. He commended the students for their exceptional success, both individually and collectively as a team. Ashok Mittal inspired the students to maintain their commitment to excellence throughout their lives and urged them to continue with their outstanding performances.

The Honour Ceremony was also graced by the presence of LPU’’s Pro Chancellor, Rashmi Mittal, Pro Vice Chancellors Prof Lovi Raj Gupta and Prof Sanjay Modi, as well as Executive Dean Monica Gulati.

