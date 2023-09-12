World Suicide Prevention Day: 14% teens face mental health issues globally, says expert

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, September 11

Every year nearly 7 lakh people take their own life and there are many more people who attempt suicide. Suicide occurs throughout the lifespan and was the fourth leading cause of death among 15-29-year-olds globally in 2019. Nearly 14% of the world’s adolescents experience mental health problems.

This was stated by Dr Vibha Goel, consultant psychiatrist at IVY Hospital, on the eve of World Suicide Prevention Day. Dr Vibha said suicide was a tragedy affecting families, communities and had long-lasting effects on the people left behind. A parallel could be drawn between an untreated mental disorder and the risk of suicide.

She further said, “It can happen impulsively in moments of crisis or in situations a person is experiencing conflict, disaster, violence, and abuse. A callous, unemotional, insensitive attitude of society directed towards the sufferers is concerning and understanding the myths associated with depression and suicide are of utmost concern.”

One of the most heard of myths is that a mental health condition is a sign of weakness. If the person were stronger, he would not have this condition.

